Everything We Know About Final Fantasy 7 Remake Since Now

If you have completed Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you may be thinking about if Part 2 of the game will be publishing. Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a re-imagining of classic ’90s JRPG Final Fantasy 7. But, rather than releasing the movie as one name, developer Square Enix has chosen to release the remake for a series of games instead – with the first part releasing in April 2020. While Square Enix announced in November 2019 that evolution on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 has started, the company has not confirmed a release date for the second part of the game; and, sadly, we are anticipating a wait at least a couple of years. While we wait, we’ve piled up everything we know about Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 thus far, including news, rumors, and what we’re hoping to see in the second match.

What is it? The second part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake

When can I play it? TBC

What can I play it on? TBC but likely PS4 and PS5

How many parts will Final Fantasy 7 Remake have? This hasn’t been confirmed



This has not been verified Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 launch date while we are aware that Square Enix has already begun work on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2, the developer hasn’t confirmed when it will launch. But it could be a while until we get our hands on it. Final Fantasy 7 Remake didn’t launch until five years after it was announced. But, we are not expecting another five years to wait for part 2 as Square Enix has built the foundation of the game.

Besides, a Square Enix representative told IGN that”the development group is planning the quantity of material to the second part of the show, and that the group anticipates that the development of the second game will be more efficient”.Square Enix has previously compared Final Fantasy 7 Remake to Final Fantasy 13 – which published (essentially) in three parts, with a roughly two-year gap between each of the entrances. If Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be anything such as that, then we are looking at around a two-year wait until part 2 – significance we might not see it before 2022.

While it could be a few years until we see Final dream Remake Part 2, the team already has many of the assets, meaning that a launch date in late 2021 isn’t totally out of the question. Signup is free, allowing you to play games any day of the week to get enormous cash prizes. Production has already started in November 2019, director Tetsuya Nomura declared that work on Final Fantasy 7 Part two has already started.

“We’ve already begun working on another one too, but I am confident that playing utilizing this title will enlarge your expectations just like the entire world that extends past Midgar,” Nomura said. In an interview with Famitsu (interpreted by DualShockers) Final Fantasy 7 Remake producer, Yoshinori Kitase teased that there are hints from the game that adheres to that which might happen in the second part. “With this game, we showed how there’s excellent potential for the future, and we included several hints as to what is coming,” Kitase said. “I am excited about seeing the lovers’ theories on social media regarding what might happen now.

“Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2: what we want to see:

More playable characters while it was enjoyable to control Cloud, Barret, Tifa and Aerith from the first installment of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, there’s an entire cast of characters in the first that we’d love to be able to control.

Some wild narrative turns with how Final Fantasy 7 Remake finished, we’re expecting Tetsuya Nomura to subtract the traditional game into something completely new. While some fans may need a faithful recreation of the original game, we’re kind of interested to see how exactly the story may change in the upcoming installments. We don’t want to see anything coming.

Chocobo racing since the next installment of this game is likely going to be an open world, we wish to see a super-powerful Chocobo racing mini-game. From the first game, this aspect activity was needed to unlock a few of the most powerful material in the game, and with how entertaining it had been in Final Fantasy XV, we can not wait to see what it looks like at the next iteration of the movie.

All kinds of minigames already can’t wait to learn what the Gold Saucer looks like in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, as it is this big shiny amusement park filled with mini-games. However, with technology coming so far in the 23 years since the original game came to market, we want to see even more activities in this region.

Next-generation visuals and ray tracing because we’re likely going to find the next installment of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake on consoles (and hopefully PC), we’d love to find the game look much better than the original installation. With beam tracing becoming increasingly more popular, we’d love to see the fantastical scenery massively come to existence.