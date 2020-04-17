European Doctors Have Observed Tiny Lesions On The Toes Of Coronavirus Sufferers, Possibly Hinting A New Symptom.

- Advertisement -

Doctors in Europe have found little lesions on the toes of coronavirus patients, perhaps suggesting a new symptom.

The lesions may be present even in coronavirus patients with no other symptoms.

The lesions heal by themselves, and their cause is unknown, but this discovery could help doctors find new COVID-19 cases.

Since the earliest days of the publication coronavirus pandemic, doctors have been looking for a means to differentiate a case of COVID-19 from additional, similar respiratory disorders. Coronavirus patients cough, have fevers, and expertise tiredness, but the same is true for all those who have the flu, common cold, and also severe allergies. Finding unique symptoms has proven difficult.

Testing is the best way to determine who does or doesn’t have an infection, but health specialists in Spain believe they could have stumbled upon a different warning sign, and it. The researchers also have found that some COVID-19 patients have lesions in their feet which are easily visible.

- Advertisement -

The Spanish General Council of Official Podiatrist Colleges issued a statement describing the strange symptom gifts. “They’re purple lesions (very similar to those of chickenpox, measles or chilblains) which usually appear on the feet and normally heal without leaving a mark,” the translated statement reads.

What’s perhaps most interesting about this discovery is the lesions may appear in COVID-19 patients which don’t have any symptoms. Detecting the spread of coronavirus from those who don’t have the normal cough/fever/fatigue combo has been a significant challenge, and because the virus may jump from person-to-person even with no signs being found, lesions on the toes can provide doctors with a new method to spot optimistic scenarios.

Even better, the lesions, that may be observable and quick to test for, disappear and completely cure without any additional action required. It’s almost like an alarm bell of new coronavirus infections, a flag around the toes, so to speak. The lesions are not thought to be harmful, but that’s a major plus if physicians can use them to detect coronavirus instances before symptoms happen.

“The Council wants to convey a message of reassurance to parents and possible victims, given that the benign nature of the lesions, and to remember that they ought to track the appearance of another clinical symptoms characteristic of COVID-19, such as cough, fever, respiratory distress, etc.,” the council clarifies.

The experts are somewhat vague about how widespread this symptom is among coronavirus patients but note that it’s been verified in”many” COVID-19 patients across Europe. Theories on these lesions show up in the first place are scant, and the investigators are quick to determine they’ll require additional confirmation and cases to validate the link between this odd symptom and COVID-19.