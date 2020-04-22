Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Here’s All The Latest Information

- Advertisement -

After the series’ first season premiered on HBO in June 2019, buffs have been keeping an eye out for all things’Euphoria’. The American drama television show made quite a joy in the audiences with its take on drugs, high school, and trauma faced by teens.

Euphoria is an American television show made by Sam Levinson, loosely based on the of the identical name. The show follows the narrative of Rue Bennet ( played by Zendaya Coleman), recovering from drug addiction and attempting to get beyond the confusion and hesitations of beginning afresh. It gives a deeper look into the lives of troubled teenagers on a journey to self-discovery and finding a place in the world.

Huge speculation is on if there will be some new characters in the 2nd season. Well, a casting call for season 2 has shown a set of Euphoria characters. Rest assured! Most- if not all of the main cast will nevertheless be viewed in season two, as supported by founder Sam Levinson and the fans will be able to see more of Zendaya.

The show was renewed for a second season in July 2019, and the production for the same had started.

Back in March 2020, Euphoria’s official Twitter accounts posted a picture in which Zendaya (Rue) and Agnus Cloud (Fezco) could be seen at what looks like a table. The production had to be stopped early on due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Things are expected to resume as soon as the scenarios are under control. The show is set to launch in 2020 but may be delayed a few months because of these avoidable circumstances. There was a short teaser for season 2. An official trailer has not yet been released. We will keep you updated about the dates. In the meantime, fans can look forward to some content in season 2.