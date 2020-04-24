Home Entertainment Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Is Trailer Out? And Are...
Entertainment

Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Is Trailer Out? And Are Worried About Your Future?

By- Alok Chand
As it was declared to return from a different installment in July 2019, A hugely popular teen drama, Euphoria is returning for another season. Created by Sam Levinson, it follows a narrative of sex, drugs, trauma, friendship, identity, and love since the story revolves around a bunch of high school pupils. The show kickstarted its popularity and caused some controversy during its initial release as a result of its topics but immediately resonated with specific audiences.

Euphoria Season 2

RELEASE DATE

It had been confirmed that the next installment would begin its filming with its table read to take place, in 2020’s second quarter. On the other hand, the global outbreak has stalled all film and TV productions, and it remains to be seen Euphoria will unfold.

EXPECTED CAST MEMBERS?

Despite season one finale’s cliffhanger, Zendaya affirmed her personality Rue would be returning for the next episode because she excitedly shared with the information on her Twitter. It’s rumored that the viewers might expect to look some fresh faces; however, most of the season one that was first cast members are expected to come back since there is a lot.

Returning casts include Hunter Schafer like Jules Vaughn, Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez, Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, etc..

PLOT

The episode ended on a highly ambiguous note leaving fans to wonder the destiny of Rue and when the personality of Zendaya would perish. It appears Rue is not to be written off the story as the celebrity Zendaya declared her comeback. Besides the primary protagonist the show weaves its story around, fans can anticipate other wonderful story arcs that will explore the lifestyles of the other characters: such as Nate’s sexuality, Gia’s growing rebellion, what’s going to be the outcome of Cassie and Mckay’s connection and what befalls the destiny of Jules after Rue leaves her on the train.

WHY ARE FANS WORRIED?

Some fans appear to get concerned because of their very nature where the year decided to wrap up its last moments, and rightly so, about Zendaya’s personality, Rue. Some fans have come up that Rue, dies and as a result of her substance abuse relapses.

Alok Chand

