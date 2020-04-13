Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast, News & Everything We Know About Season 2 of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’

- Advertisement -

In summer 2019, HBO enamored viewers and motivated viewers to wonder whether Gen-Z is OK together with the launch of its newest first show, Euphoria. The series, by son of Barry Levinson, Sam Levinson, And executive made by Drake (among others), became an immediate hit, commended for its youthful ensemble cast, directed by Zendaya as recovering addict Rue Bennett, also raw, unsentimental portrayal of childhood culture, dependence, and injury. After people got past the pre-release controversy — you understand, that now-infamous 30-dick scene — and then tapped in the adventures of the classmates at Rue’s network, audiences were hooked (and spent in the adolescents’ well-being).

Rue, Jules (Hunter Schafer), and their peers are through a lot In a brief quantity of time, but there more to their tales. Below we look into in which the string stands going. Here is Everything we understand about Euphoria Season 2 thus much; wait for updates as we know more.

Will there be a Euphoria Season 2?

Before Season 1 ended, HBO picked up Euphoria to get another year in mid-July 2019. Since The Hollywood Reporter mentioned, it is the system’s youngest-leaning show up to now, which makes its renewal a no-brainer. Contemplating Euphoria Earns about 5.5 million views per incident (bookkeeping for streaming and postponed seeing ), a lot of which tap in that youthful demographic, Season two has been almost a surefire choice.

Upon the series’ renewal, HBO’s executive VP of programming Francesca Orsi said in an announcement to THR, “Euphoria Founder Sam Levinson has assembled an unbelievable world with an Extraordinary cast headed by the supremely gifted Zendaya… We’re so grateful that he chose HBO for this groundbreaking series as the house. We anticipate following these personalities as their journeys Proceed through the challenging world they occupy.”

When will Euphoria Season 2 be released?

Season 1 aired in summer 2019, but it appears like Season 2 could be following another release schedule and coming somewhat later that summer 2020. Because as of early 2020, they’ve yet to begin filming it’s hard to say when the show will be back. At a January reddish carpet interview with ExtraTV, Zendaya demonstrated that while they understand where the series is moving, they have not started filming. “I literally can’t wait,” she explained. “I only need to get back to it. I miss it” So, with this in mind, we probably will not be seeing episodes.

Who in the cast is returning for Season 2?

Since Zendaya directs the cast and her narration guides, viewers, through the lives of her classmates, you can bet that she will definitely be back for Season 2. Additionally, the star took to Twitter to share she was by the news of the show being confirmed for a second year, so consider that a given.

Since The series is so reliant upon its ensemble cast, and there is definitely more to the narrative, suppose the following center of everybody Characters will probably be back: Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow), Fezco (Angus Cloud), Kat Hernandez (Barbie Ferreira), Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney), Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), Chris McKay (Algee Smith), Gia Bennett (Storm Reid), Ethan Lewis (Austin Abrams), and Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane).

Will there be any new characters in Euphoria Season 2?

In early 2020, the Show Set a casting call To get a handful of new characters. Right now, there is no word on who landed any of the following functions, but here is who they were trying to fill, which gives a little insight into what is coming next year:

“Darian: Male. 18+ to play 17. Any ethnicity. An outsider. Sensitive. Vulnerable. Mischievous. Could struggle with addiction. Surely not the cool kid at school but one of the more interesting children.”

“Ray: Male. 18+ to play 17. Any ethnicity. Attractive in a way Working-class. Pure heart. Might be heading nowhere in life but has a grin real it’s not depressing. Scrappy however a fighter. Not verbose or educated — has all of the words he desires.”

“Ami: Female. 18-20s. Drug addict. Stripper. Hates her boyfriend. Talks shit. Can’t read a room. Can make a bad situation worse.”

“Serena: Female. Caucasian, 50s +. Sassy and demanding. A character that is true. The Kind of woman that partied her whole life and attended each Whitesnake and concert she has different hustles only to make a living.”