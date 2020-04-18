Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

In summer 2019, HBO enamored audiences — and prompted viewers to wonder whether Gen-Z is OK — together with the launch of its latest original series, Euphoria. The show, by Sam Levinson, son of Barry Levinson, and executive made by Drake (among others), became an immediate hit, praised for its youthful ensemble cast, led by Zendaya as recovering addict Rue Bennett, also raw, unsentimental portrayal of youth culture, dependence, and injury. Once people got past the pre-release controversy — you know, that now-infamous 30-dick scene — and tapped in the adventures of the classmates at Rue’s network, viewers were hooked (and invested in the adolescents’ well-being).

Rue, Jules (Hunter Schafer), and their peers are through a lot in a brief quantity of time, but there is more to their tales. Below we look into where the series stands ahead. Here’s what we know about Euphoria Season two so much;

After will Euphoria Season 2 be released?

- Advertisement -

Season 1 aired in summertime 2019, but it appears like Season coming a little later that summer 2020 and 2 might be following a release schedule. Because as of ancient 2020, they’ve yet to even begin filming now, it’s difficult to say when the series will return. In a January red carpet interview with ExtraTV, Zendaya demonstrated that if they understand where the series is moving, they haven’t started filming. “I can’t wait,” she explained. “I just want to get back to it. I miss it.” So we probably will not be seeing episodes.

Who in the cast is returning for Season 2?

Since Zendaya leads the cast as Rue and her narration guides, viewers, through her classmates’ lives, you can bet that she will be back for Season 2. Plus, the star took to Twitter to share how humbled she was from the news of the show being confirmed for another season, so consider that a given.

Since the series is so reliant on its large ensemble cast, and there’s more to everyone’s story, assume the following core characters will soon be back: Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow), Fezco (Angus Cloud), Kat Hernandez (Barbie Ferreira), Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney), Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), Chris McKay (Algee Smith), Gia Bennett (Storm Reid), Ethan Lewis (Austin Abrams), and Cal Jacobs (Eric Dane).

Will there be any new characters in Euphoria Season 2?

In early 2020, the series set out a casting call to get a couple of brand new characters. Now, here is who they’re trying to fulfill, which Provides a little insight into what is coming next year, although there is no word on who landed any of the following functions:

“Darian: Male. 18+ to perform with 17. Any ethnicity. An outsider. Sensitive. Vulnerable. Mischievous. Could battle with addiction. Surely not the cool kid at college but among the very intriguing children”

“Ray: Male. 18+ to perform with 17. Any ethnicity. Attractive in a real and accessible manner. Working course. Pure heart. Might be heading nowhere in life but has a smile so genuine it’s not depressing. Scrappy but a fighter. Not verbose educated — or has all the words he desires.”

“Ami: Female. 18-20s. Drug addict. Stripper. Hates her boyfriend. Talks shit. I can’t read the area. Can make a bad situation worse.”

“Serena: Female. Caucasian, the 50s +. Sassy and demanding. A true character. The type of lady who partied her entire life and attended every Whitesnake concert and now she has several different hustles just to earn a living.”