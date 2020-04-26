Euphoria Season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And The Latest Update

- Advertisement -

American teen drama television show, Euphoria got the attention of audiences worldwide when it first premiered on HBO on June 16, 2019. The show shows how a group of high school students go through their experiences of drugs, sex, friendships, love, identity, and injury. Season 1 witness received positive reviews and humongous victory. Season 2 was destined to occur and a month after viewing the popularity of year 1, HBO confirmed Euphoria year 2 back in July 2019.

It was reported that Euphoria saw over 550,000 viewers per episode, the series premiere was seen with over 5.5 million viewers across HBO’s platforms.

“Euphoria founder Sam Levinson has assembled an unbelievable world with an outstanding cast led by the supremely gifted Zendaya,” Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming. “We’re so grateful that he chose HBO as the house with this revolutionary series. We look forward to following these intricate personalities as their journeys continue throughout the hard world they occupy.

When will Euphoria year 2 atmosphere: euphoria season 2 release date?

As of now, there’s no word from HBO about the launch date. It was predicted to emerge in June 2020. Due to coronavirus pandemic, as creators and actors are in lockdown, production of this season is on halt and will observe a delay of six months. So we can expect Euphoria season 2 to release in the first quarter of 2021.

Literally just got the call. Can’t say thank you enough for the support we’ve seen, wow… https://t.co/XJtdQaWaL9 — Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 11, 2019

Euphoria season 2 cast?

All major players at the season 1 will probably be back in season 2. So can expect to see Zendaya along with Jules (Hunter Schafer), Lexi (Maude Apatow), Fezco (Angus Cloud), Cal (Eric Dane), Maddy (Alexa Demie), Nate (Jacob Elordi), Kat (Barbie Ferreira), Leslie (Nika King), (Christopher) Algee Smith, along with Cassie (Sydney Sweeney).

On her cast in the series, Zendaya formerly posted, “Literally only got the telephone. Can not say thank you for the support we have seen, wow…”

“I believe Euphoria educated me a lot about myself. It made me more confident in my abilities because I doubted myself a lot,” Zendaya said. “I was looking for something to prove I could do it,” she says. “Euphoria served like that, most healthily. I never want to plateau as an actress. [Being a celebrity ] brings me to places and allows me to do things I’d probably never do since I am such an introverted individual.”

“Even though Euphoria coming out was exciting and amazing, it was also extremely stressful. It gave me a great deal of anxiety weekly,” she further added. “That is something that I deal with; I’ve stress. I already know after this interview is over, I’m likely to spiral around it .”

Euphoria season 2 plot: What will happen in Euphoria season 2?

As of now, it’s too early to accurately forecast what’s going to occur in the upcoming season as the first part of the show that consisted of 8 episodes has just stopped. Many fans’ theories are currently surfacing over the net suggest that Rue might come back in the season. Fortunately, founder Sam Levinson has since affirmed that Zendaya’s personality is very much alive.

While speaking of season two, Zendaya stated, “I can’t wait. I only need to return to it so awful. I miss it” Zendaya farther said, “I couldn’t even start to describe it if I tried.” As if we weren’t already excited enough!