Education and Finance : Paid Software And Services Available For Free During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Businesses all over the world have arranged workers to work to the introduction of quarantine and social distancing measures.

Top of this list of concerns for businesses is whether workers are outfitted to proceed virtual-only. The lack of software could establish a stumbling block that is substantial for workers asked to abruptly leave their office workstations.

Technology vendors of all shapes and sizes have come to the rescue.

Here’s a rundown of the best free ( Education and Finance )

products and services to help your business and study navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:

Education products and services

Coursera for Campus

The world’s largest online learning platform has made its entire course catalog free to all universities. Students will acquire access to 3,800 classes spanning 400 specializations from the college partners of Coursera.

Accessible to: all universities

Moz Academy

To support company training initiatives throughout the outbreak, Moz is supplying all SEO training classes at Moz Academy for free before the end of May. Simply use the coupon code”wegotthis” at checkout.

Available to: all companies

openSAP

Business software giant SAP has opened up access to a set of massive open online courses (MOOCs). All classes are available through span topics such as moral AI, data science, machine learning, RPA, and the IoT, and also the openSAP platform.

Available to: all businesses

Classkick

Faculties influenced by the coronavirus catastrophe and not able to manage virtual learning options are granted free access to Classkick Pro. The program allows teachers to incorporate their content and create tasks for students to perform on their apparatus.

Accessible to schools changed the coronavirus crisis

Finance products and services

Skrill

Online payments firm Skrill is offering its wallet and Quick Checkout alternative for free to SMBs offering services and products to communities struggling with all the COVID-19 outbreak. The service enables businesses to process a range of payment options via one integration.

Accessible to: select SMBs (e.g. grocery delivery/educational services)

Airwallex

Airwallex has waived its FX and payment penalties for the subsequent two months to help businesses affected by the pandemic to keep on working internationally. Hold the fintech company provides businesses to collect and transfer payments.

Accessible to: UK and Australian companies

Hastee

Earnings on-demand platform Hastee is giving workers deemed necessary to the UK’s coronavirus response access for their wages before payday for free until June.

Available to: UK NHS, police, fire services, teachers, food supply chain

Wagestream

Revenue streaming supplier Wagestream enables NHS trusts to release earnings to their employees immediately at no additional cost, to help UK healthcare workers through the continuing pandemic. The service can be launched for any employers in one day.

Available to: UK NHS