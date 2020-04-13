Edge of Tomorrow 2 release date: Why all the delays?

- Advertisement -

If we are honest, we are not to knowing when the sequel will hit cinemas clearer, so here’s a breakdown of its protracted development thus far.

It looked like the sequel would be the movie that Liman would function on. And in March 2018, Liman confirmed that he was working on a rewrite of the script with Jez Butterworth, who assisted with the very first movie.

The problem was that everybody was a little too busy to film it at the moment, and the sequel will probably only happen when everyone can do it.

“They asked me to do [it] two weeks before I started Mary Poppins. Tom [Cruise] was just like,’this fall Can you go?’ And I was like,’No, I can not go, Mary Poppins and I’m playing for dude, like a year! I can’t conduct Edge of Tomorrow’,” Emily Blunt recalled.

In September 2018, writer Christopher McQuarrie responded to a fan’s question on Twitter Concerning the status of Live Die Repeat and Repeat. “We are working with it. No idea how or if it will happen,” he replied.

As we noted previously, and then the next update came from March 2019. Robinson will soon be creating the script, though the first idea for the sequel might have altered.

Liman affirmed in October 2019 which “the script is prepared”, adding that he expected that the sequel could picture after Tom Cruise has ended working on Mission: Impossible 7 and 8.

That means we can expect some wait for Edge of Tomorrow 2 if it happens, but the manager is still working on the picture however, showing his planning stages on Instagram in early January 2020.