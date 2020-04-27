Home Technology Dying Light 2 Developer Tells, PS5 DualSense controller Could Be 'Revolutionary'
Dying Light 2 Developer Tells, PS5 DualSense controller Could Be 'Revolutionary'

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Sony took the wraps from this DualSense controller which will accompany the console, while we are still waiting to find the PS5 layout. It is not exactly the PlayStation controller we have grown accustomed to since the launching in 1998 of the DualShock.

In a meeting with PushSquare, a programmer for Dying Light two dealt with his impressions. Spoiler alert: He is excited.

“The haptic feedback and elastic triggers can be actual game-changers, far more than people anticipate at the moment,” explained Tymon Smektela, lead game designer for studio Techland. “We are eager to know of the overall sturdiness of this part. It looks so I wonder whether it is going to survive anger stops and drops. But all in all, though I understand the first opinions were diverse, for me it is absolutely amazing.”

Smektala did not go into detail and his staff can utilize these features from the indefinitely postponed Dying Light two supported for PS5. However, the color scheme is liked by Smektala.

“I totally love it. It is an awesome layout, as futuristic as we ought to expect in 2020 – the times we live in,” explained Smektala. “As for your contour, we will need to observe how it will fit in the palms, but considering it that I receive really good vibes – I believe it’s an opportunity to become among the finest ever, just large enough but lovely & amazing at precisely the exact same moment.”

Everybody will get a chance. To remain current on what PS5, check out our rundown the latest PS5 news of all.

