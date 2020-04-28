Home Technology Due To Covid-19 Disaster 40 Million Mobile Phone Connections Have Lost
Technology

Due To Covid-19 Disaster 40 Million Mobile Phone Connections Have Lost

By- Nitu Jha
India’s standing as the world’s fastest-growing market for smartphones may have a significant hit when the government continues to keep both mobiles and spare parts off the list of crucial materials during the lockdown period. An association representing electronics and mobile phone business says as many as 40 million subscribers could be left with no functioning device.

Ironically, this sobering bit of market analysis comes alongside a report indicating a 4% year-on-year increase in the Indian smartphone marketplace throughout the first quarter of 2020. Market research firm Counterpoint says more than 31 million units were sold between January and February although post-COVID-19 outbreak earnings dropped 19%.

The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), which represents producers, brand owners, technology suppliers, VAS application and solution suppliers, vendors, and retailers of cellular handsets and other digital devices, considers that when by end-May, the restrictions on delivering handsets and spares persist, mobile phone services would be struck.

The smartphone fix market in India has witnessed multi-brand choices together with the likes of Mobigarage and Yaantra seeking to disrupt the proceedings with doorstep servicing. But because the midnight of March 25, all such services are put on hold following the total lockdown levied by the national government. The total lockdown has forced even mobile phone manufacturers to remain idle even though companies such as Samsung and Google are offering even free fix of smartphones worth $300 in countries like the United States so that emergency workers are not inconvenienced.

