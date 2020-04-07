Home Entertainment Dracula Season 2: When Will It Arrive? The plot, cast, Trailer And...
Dracula Season 2: When Will It Arrive? The plot, cast, Trailer And Where Did The Undead All Come Out?

By- Alok Chand
Based on Dracula by Bram Stroker, the horror book, Dracula is a new horror, drama show that aired on January 1, 2020. The year premiered on Netflix and BBC One along with the very first season consisted of 3 episodes.

It was developed by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat. However, no official announcement was made for the revival of the series for a second season.

Dracula Season 2: What Does the Plot Entail?

Dracula Season 2

The first season of this series saw the source of Dracula from Van Helsing’s descendants and beyond. Netflix’s description reads:

“The Count Dracula legend transforms new tales that flesh out the vampire’s gory crimes and bring his vulnerability to light”

We are not certain what the second season of this series will lead. As there are no digital signs for the second one. But since the showrunners commented about the yield of the show, hope is not to be lost:

Hence, there is a possibility that the showrunners may go back for season two. The creators are currently dabbling on holidays for the second season with the idea of Dracula. It is obvious that Dracula isn’t influenced by the sun the above idea might be the plot for another season.

Dracula Season 2: Who Will Be in the Cast?

The first season included Jonathan Aris, Dolly Wells, John Heffernan, Claes Bang, Joanna Scanlan, Sacha Dhawan, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Clive Russell and Catherine Schell. The cast may return for reprising their respective roles. The protagonist who plays Dracula, Claes Bang advised Radio Times:

“I hope it’s not the end! I must say, and that I do want to do another show because I wish to — but because I would like to see Agatha back and how Steven and Mark will bring him. So just to sort of figuring out how they are going to do that, I don’t know [if it is over], but I hope not.”

Alok Chand

Sony's Santa Monica God of War is a giant Title in the Gambling empire.
