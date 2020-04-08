DOUBLE YOUR PRODUCTIVITY WITH THE ASUS ZENBOOK DUO SERIES LAPTOPS

- Advertisement -

While the other is situated just over the keyboard, one display is precisely where you expect it. This screen is called the ScreenPad Plus. Having two screens on the laptop opens up a whole new universe of possibilities in regards to productivity and entertainment. Here is what you can expect from the ASUS ZenBook Duo collection of notebooks.

The ZenBook Duo series offers two displays, as stated before. You get the main screen that acts as your main display and is used like any other laptop. The secondary ScreenPad Plus screen can be utilized as an extension to the display, or as a display altogether. The notebook features a series.



The big question in your mind at this moment is, what is the purpose of this? Why bother changing it, after all, we’ve all grown used to a traditional notebook layout? With two screens you get more versatility. You see, using just two displays, you get two apps to run or utilize both displays and enjoy a bigger screen.

So an editor could separate the two screens in such a manner you could observe the video whereas the secondary display could feature the tools to edit the video. When editing their videos the same method could be used by music artists. While the design is showcased on the screen designers could use the screen as a graphics tablet, drawing it with a stylus. In fact, how you use the 2 screens is restricted by your imagination.

The topmost variant of this ASUS ZenBook Duo notebook features a 15.6-inch main display with a resolution of 3840x2160p. The screen is 14-inches in 3840x1100p resolution and dimension. An Intel Core i9-9980HK chip accompanied by Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, which is more than sufficient for gaming as well as other resource-intensive tasks such as video editing powers the laptop. In terms of memory, the notebook offers up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. This ensures programs and that the apps to boot fast and easy access of documents. One feature of the laptop is the NumberPad, which converts the trackpad into a Numpad, which ensures that you conserve space while enjoying a Numpad’s functionality.

As a result of the ScreenPad Plus technology in addition to these attributes, the ASUS ZenBook Duo series makes for a great alternative for creators in addition to gamers. The series is offered in two variations. A cheaper ASUS ZenBook Duo UX481 and the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581 aimed at people with a budget. While the ZenBook Duo starts at Rs 89,990($1,166.09) the ZenBook Pro Duo begins at Rs 2,09,990($2,721.05). That means it is possible to select the best one as per your needs and budget.