Doctors Estimate 1.67 Million People In France Could Be Infected With Coronavirus Disease

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
  • Estimates from a physicians’ union in France say the nation might have as many as 1.67 million COVID-19 patients, not including asymptomatic coronavirus carriers.
  • Sweden might have over a million instances of COVID-19 cases too, as shown by a mathematical model.
  • This data can’t be verified without appropriate coronavirus testing. But widespread COVID-19 screening campaigns are not possible in several countries at the moment.

Lack of testing to the coronavirus, as well as COVID-19’s particularities, make it impossible to tell how many individuals have the illness. Patients who display symptoms can be eligible for a test in states which don’t have enough tests or the capacity to process them. Even countries that have run campaigns can not be sure of the number of people that are infected they may contain, especially. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the virus, which translates to 58 million people that were mind-boggling could be contracted by around 70 percent of the populace.

Bearing that in mind, an estimate from a doctors’ union in France that predicts more than 1.6 million French men and women may have COVID-19 shouldn’t surprise anybody. Quotes from Sweden, a country that is doing its own thing to mitigate the health catastrophe, also say there may be up to one million cases from the region.

In the time of the writing, the entire world had almost 1.625 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 100,000 deaths. France’s figures were at 12,210 deaths and 86,339 cases. 870 and at 9,685 deaths sat. While life in Sweden is pretty much unchanged despite criticism the former has been taken social bookmarking steps to flatten the curve.

A projection by general practitioners’ union MG France, according to reports from doctors who’ve observed COVID-19 patients, states that more than 1.67 million people in the country have been infected. According to Agence France Presse, the union said that 2,048 members that participated in an internet poll saw 56,154 people with coronavirus symptoms between March 17th and April 3rd. Extrapolating from these figures got them to the 1.67 million estimate or 2.5% of France’s population of 67 million.

That’s a remarkably large number, but one that makes sense in the grand scheme of all things. The virus is highly infectious, and it has been circulating in France for 75 days. Without knowing, folks could have been carrying the book coronavirus. It can not be verified without examining.

“Obviously this is an extrapolation,” MG France president Jacques Battistoni, adding that the figure considers only people who had symptoms, not asymptomatic carriers. “However, it will give a notion of the order of size.”

Jean-Francois Delfraissy, who heads the country’s coronavirus science ministry, told France Info earlier this week a campaign of testing among the general population in eastern France indicated that the contaminated population was much smaller than expected,” possibly from the order of 10 to 15 percent”

For not devoting its inhabitants to social networking measures such as the US and most European nations, Sweden, which caught the ire of Donald Trump, could possess an unconfirmed caseload on its hands as well. “Sweden did this, the herd, they call it the herd. Sweden’s distress very, very poorly,” Trump said on Tuesday, per CNN.

The”herd” item is herd immunity, a strategy the UK tried briefly to employ. The notion is that you allow the virus to infect a large number of people until much of the population is immune. But its mind changed when it recognized the science it worked with was flawed, and achieving herd immunity could not be achieved without a death toll.

Professor of mathematical statistics at Stockholm University Tom Britton told CNN that 40 percent of the people living in Stockholm will be infected by the end of April. “My very best guess now would be 10 percent or a little more” of Swedes have the disorder. That would translate to over 1 million individuals. Sweden has a population of 10,333,456 people, according to its January census. While the metro area has 2,377,081 the city of Stockholm has inhabitants. Applying that guesstimate that is 40 percent to any of these figures still ends in a lot of unconfirmed cases.

Again these figures can’t be shown. However, the evolution of France and Sweden will shed more light. But if these estimates are anywhere close to accurate, then other countries could have millions of unconfirmed cases of their own.

