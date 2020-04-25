Do You Know About The First Uploaded Video On YouTube? Watch 18 Second Video

- Advertisement -

YouTube, the most popular video streaming platform on earth, continues to be in our lives for long, but how long?

Karim established the American platform in 2005 once the trio was functioning at PayPal.

Until it was bought by Google in 2006 the platform remained quite unpopular. And YouTube sees 2 billion logged-in users and the giant see each month.

The first-ever YouTube movie was uploaded on 23 April 2005. YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim uploaded the video.

The movie, titled’Me in the Zoo’ is a video posted by Karim, which shows him standing in front of a bunch of elephants at the San Diego Zoo. To date, it is the only video on the channel of Karim.

Alright,” youthful Karim starts talking in the movie as may be viewed. “Here we are, in front of the elephants.”

“The cool thing about those guys is they have, very long, um, trunks,” he continues. “And that’s, that is cool,” he goes on to state before the movie ends.

This short movie is a significant part of internet history. This very first video ever on YouTube has garnered 3 million enjoys and over 90 million viewpoints. Furthermore, it has also raked up around 5 million comments.

The very first individual to upload the video on YouTube, Karim, met with the YouTube co-founders Steven Chen and Chad Hurley while working at PayPal where he made many of the core components of YouTube website, including its real-time anti-Internet-fraud system.

Later, in 2006, when Google acquired YouTube, Karim obtained 137,443 shares of stock, worth roughly $64 million based on the closing stock price at the moment of Google.

Right now, the video platform has over 2 billion logged-in users see based on YouTube.