Do We Know World War Z 2 The Release Date And Is There Any Trailer For The Series?

World War Z is a horror film directed by Marc Forster. The zombie film appeared at the theaters on June 21, 2013. It gained recognition for Brad Pitt’s performance and as a recovery of the zombie genre. It’s inspired by the Max Brooks’ 2006 book of the name. The film was a success, became the zombie movie of all time and earning over $540 million.

After the release, talks of this sequel started soon Following the victory of World War Z. Now when the theaters were hit by World War Z 2 fans would you like to know?

When Will World War Z 2 Release?

The officials announced shortly after this film’s release that a movie was in the surgeries, and also a director and Brad Pitt were picked for it. In 2013, it had been declared that Juan Antonio Bayona decided to direct the sequel. In 2015, it was announced that the movie would seem on June 9, 2017.

But there’s sad news for those followers as World War Z two is formally canceled. But it can appear in the future. Back in 2012, director Forster revealed he believes in the movie as a trilogy.

Do We Have Any Trailer For World War Z 2?

There’s no trailer released for the part; it was at the early stage of creation once the project stopped. You can watch the trailer for World War Z, while we wait for any update on the sequel:

Why The Sequel Of World War Z Canceled?

World War Z 2 canceled because of funding issues and the various products. In 2017, Paramount declared that the sequel has not begun filming. Later, Fincher was verified with Brad Pitt.

The shooting the sequel supposed to begin around fall 2018, but again there was a pause because Fincher acted on his tv series, Mindhunter. Ultimately, in 2019, the movie was scrapped after months of pre-production.