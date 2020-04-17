Home Technology DJI Mavic Air 2 Manual Rumored To Have 48MP 4K Camera, 68Kmph...
Technology

DJI Mavic Air 2 Manual Rumored To Have 48MP 4K Camera, 68Kmph Top Speed And Much More

By- Viper
DJI, the world’s largest consumer drone-maker, this week announced that it will hold a media event on April 27 to unveil a new product. The unit is expected to function as Mavic Air 2, the successor to the super-popular DJI Mavic Air that has been launched back in 2018 with 4K video recording, making it the world’s first mobile consumer drone to encourage the feature.

The US FCC has already certified the Mavic Air 2, and images month seemed to flaunt the device in all its glory. A guide has seemingly revealed a number of its crucial hardware specifications. As reported by DroneDJ, the Drone device has been recorded online by Brazil’s telecom regulator, ANATEL, complete with images and a detailed spec sheet.

As per the leaked instruction, the approaching DJI Mavic Air 2 will probably possess a top rate of 68.4 km/h along with a maximum flight time of 34 minutes. It’s said to match with a 3,500Ah Li-Po battery rated at 11.5V. The device will ship with support for 4K videos with a 48MP camera.

It will also have barrier detectors and intelligent flight manners, including as ActiveTrack 3.0, Point of Interest (PoS) 3.0, QuickShot and more. But if the list is to be considered, one of the updates over the first-gen Mavic Air will be the controller with an impressive range of 8kms.

Together with China beginning to cautiously reopen its market after the coronavirus lockdown, various consumer businesses are beginning to announce some of their new goods which got stuck in the pipeline because of the pandemic. The Mavic Air 2 is among these products that now stands to be unveiled in only over a weeks’ time, and DJI might just have another successor on its hands.


Viper is a tech enthusiast, who is constantly active in the field of technology. He is following his passion for technology.

