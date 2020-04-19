Disney Sequel Aladdin 2: What We Know So Far About The Live-Action Who Is Directing

- Advertisement -

Disney’s live-action movie of Aladdin, based on the 1992 animated film of the identical title, was among the significant surprise successes of 2019. The blockbuster re-imagining, directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Nasim Pedrad, and Will Smith as the Genie, to mention just a few cast members, suffered from bad marketing and questionable-looking CG from Will Smith’s blue genie, however, everyone’s fond nostalgia for the first movie matched with the winning throw and lively music numbers caused a sizable hit for the studio. There was a sequel discussion, and it was disclosed in February that Disney was moving ahead with Aladdin 2. What does this sequel entail? Let’s see what we understand so far.

Who Is Directing Aladdin 2?

Earlier in February, it was announced that Guy Ritchie will return to the director’s chair for Aladdin two. The English filmmaker behind Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, 2009’s Sherlock Holmes, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, and, most recently, last month The Gentlemen, to name just a few names, was at the helm of last year’s Aladdin. While he’s currently busy producing his next movie, Cash Truck, Ritchie has agreed to call the shots on this newest Disney sequel. Once he finishes up work on his newest Jason Statham automobile He’ll likely get to work on this blockbuster.

Who Are Your Screenwriters For Aladdin 2?

In addition to announcing Guy Ritchie’s return to the manager’s chair, THR revealed that screenwriters John Gatins and Andrea Berloff have been hired to write Aladdin 2’s screenplay. Gatins is an Oscar-nominated screenwriter who’s best known for composing Robert Zemeckis’ Flight, but he also worked on Kong: Skull Island, Real Steel, Coach Carter, Hardball, and, most recently, 2017’s Power Rangers. Meanwhile, Andrea Berloff is an Oscar-nominated screenwriter as well, best known for Straight Outta Compton, but she also wrote World Trade Center,” Blood Father, and last year’s The Kitchen, that served as her directorial debut. The hiring of these two screenwriters comes after six months of discussions with Disney’s new sequel.

When Will Aladdin 2 Be Published?

Currently, Aladdin two doesn’t have an official release date. With the movie in the very early phases of development, we won’t likely receive any type of date until later this season at the earliest. We might hear something about it, though, with Disney their launch dates ahead of time. If one were to speculate, however, Aladdin’s 2 ‘s release could fall someplace between 2023 and 2026. There is a possibility that they may fast-track the sequel based on how fast the project comes together, but you need to make Will Smith’s busy schedule. Also, Disney is proven to take a couple of years between sequels to live-action remakes, such as last year’s Maleficent: Mistress of all Evil. Suffice to say, it’ll probably be a while before we return to a completely new world.

When Will Aladdin 2 Start Generation?

With the script not written, we should not expect Aladdin 2 to start production shortly. Of course, these days, it’s not unusual for a major blockbuster to begin filming without a finished script. But in this case, it appears more probable than not that we’ll see cameras rolling in the earliest with this sequel in 2021. Based upon when the studio decides to slot the film in their tight schedule, as well as if Will Smith and the other celebrities are available to shoot the newest Aladdin AND when Guy Ritchie can commit to the directing process, we’ll have a better idea when shooting begins.

What’s The Story Of Aladdin 2?

Very little is known concerning Aladdin 2, including what the story is. As it came to a year’s live-action Aladdin film, we knew it would be a retelling of the popular animated film with a few new bits to make it not a comprehensive carbon copy. Nevertheless, in regards to this new sequel, while some thought it could follow in the footsteps of the above The Return of Jafar, the story will be taking a completely new, fresh approach with this movie, according to those folks working behind-the-scenes at Disney.

Suffice to say, the nostalgic moviegoers that hoped to observe that the direct-to-video sequel brought to the big screen in shape might be let down. But this is likely for the best. A new story invites new possibilities, and it prevents the movie from falling that it is a redo. But what will happen in this sequel? We’ll have to wait to view it.

Which Aladdin Stars Will Return For Aladdin 2?

When it was announced that Aladdin 2 was officially a go, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Will Smith, Mena Massoud, and Naomi Scott are all expected to return to their functions of Genie, Aladdin, and Princess Jasmine, respectively. Though we’re still awaiting confirmation while they will need to sign a few dotted lines, it seems like a given that these three will soon reunite for this new sequel. They played with the 3 roles in the movie, to provide the attention of the sequel, and it would make sense for them. Just how big their roles are going to be in the new film and how they will factor the new film is presently left cloudy.

SPOILERS from the first Aladdin 2 ahead!

In this iteration of the tale, the characters of Aladdin and Princess Jasmine professed their love and they were put to be wed after defeating the Jafar. But the movie added a tiny bit more story to the narrative of Genie. Once Aladdin uses his third and last wish to set him free, he became a family man, marrying Nasim Pedrad’s Dalia and raising a few kids together. Certainly, whatever the sequel will probably be will have to take that into consideration, which indicates that Pedrad can return with this new sequel. Together with the story anticipated to take a fresh new approach, not following in the footsteps of The Return of Jafar, the possibilities are open for what might result in this new Disney blockbuster sequel.

Hopefully, we’ll have more to report about the story for Aladdin two once the script is finished and information starts to emerge.