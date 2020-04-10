Disney Pushes Marvel Movies’ Launch Dates From The Next Two Years

- Advertisement -

As every Marvel movie shifts by one slot, the Eternals heads to 2021

The 2020 release schedules for major film studios are being shuffled around, as movie dates continue to go rolled back concerns. Disney previously postponed the releases of Black Widow and Mulan. Although many on media clamored to release on streaming, the likelihood of that happening has been low. The potential for seeing Black Widow fall early on Disney Plus became reduced when, Disney announced on Friday afternoon that the films now have new launch dates later in 2020, with Mulan coming out on July 24 and Black Widow on Nov. 6.

Together with Dark Widow carrying the spot of The Eternals, that movie — that would’ve become the next Marvel Cinematic Universe picture of 2020 — gets pushed into Feb. 12, 2021, and the entire slate of Phase 4 play musical chairs.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, originally on the docket for February 2021, gets a new release date of May 7, 2021, which pushes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Nov. 5, 2021. Thor: Love and Thunder, which was set for November 2021, has bumped to Feb. 18, 2022.

Disney has eliminated the untitled Marvel job slated for February 2022 from its lineup entirely, but revealed the 2nd untitled Marvel job to be Captain Marvel two, and bumped it up from July 29, 2022, to July 8 of the same year. (That’s since the fifth Indiana Jones movie is now scheduled for Captain Marvel two ‘s unique date.)

The previous year in which one MCU movie hit theaters was 2012, once the first Avengers film came out.

