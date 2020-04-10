Home Entertainment Disney Pushes Marvel Movies' Launch Dates From The Next Two Years
Entertainment

Disney Pushes Marvel Movies’ Launch Dates From The Next Two Years

By- Alok Chand
- Advertisement -

As every Marvel movie shifts by one slot, the Eternals heads to 2021

The 2020 release schedules for major film studios are being shuffled around, as movie dates continue to go rolled back concerns. Disney previously postponed the releases of Black Widow and Mulan. Although many on media clamored to release on streaming, the likelihood of that happening has been low. The potential for seeing Black Widow fall early on Disney Plus became reduced when, Disney announced on Friday afternoon that the films now have new launch dates later in 2020, with Mulan coming out on July 24 and Black Widow on Nov. 6.

Also Read:   The Witcher Season 2 Will Correct The First Season's Mistakes and Every Other Detail

Together with Dark Widow carrying the spot of The Eternals, that movie — that would’ve become the next Marvel Cinematic Universe picture of 2020 — gets pushed into Feb. 12, 2021, and the entire slate of Phase 4 play musical chairs.

- Advertisement -

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, originally on the docket for February 2021, gets a new release date of May 7, 2021, which pushes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Nov. 5, 2021. Thor: Love and Thunder, which was set for November 2021, has bumped to Feb. 18, 2022.

Also Read:   How to watch the Marvel movies in order

Disney has eliminated the untitled Marvel job slated for February 2022 from its lineup entirely, but revealed the 2nd untitled Marvel job to be Captain Marvel two, and bumped it up from July 29, 2022, to July 8 of the same year. (That’s since the fifth Indiana Jones movie is now scheduled for Captain Marvel two ‘s unique date.)

Also Read:   What Actually Is A Witcher? Order and Powers Explained

The previous year in which one MCU movie hit theaters was 2012, once the first Avengers film came out.

Coronavirus/COVID-19: Everything you Want to know

The spread of the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes has sadly been characterized by plenty of misinformation regarding the virus and xenophobia. To help educate our readership, we’ve compiled useful explanations from our sibling sites The Verge and Vox.com. You can find answers to the most common questions from the links below:

- Advertisement -
Alok Chand

Must Read

The world’s most powerful notebook the EON15-X – which includes AMD’s Ryzen 9 3900 chip; a 12-core desktop CPU clocked at 3.1GHz with 24...

Technology Viper -
Origin PC has quietly introduced a new notebook - the EON15-X - which includes AMD's Ryzen 9 3900 chip; a 12-core desktop CPU clocked...
Read more

Artemis Fowl will premiere on Disney Plus

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Artemis Fowl, a live-action version of Eoin Colfer's popular young adult fantasy spy novels that's been gestating since 2001, won't make it to theaters,...
Read more

How many episodes in Attack On Titan season 4 are expected?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Attack on Titan Season 3 published on a year. Season 3 was the best season of the postwar drama so much and has been bombarded...
Read more

Disney Pushes Marvel Movies’ Launch Dates From The Next Two Years

Entertainment Alok Chand -
As every Marvel movie shifts by one slot, the Eternals heads to 2021 The 2020 release schedules for major film studios are being shuffled around,...
Read more

Here are all the Latest updates to Seven Deadly Sins Season 4

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
The Seven Deadly Sins is an anime series published on October 5, 2014. A similar title from the fantasy manga collection inspires it.
Also Read:   Black Mirror Season 6? Is It Not currently Heard On Netflix? Reason Behind Its Delay
The next...
Read more

Netflix’s Coffee & Kareem is Comedy With a kid’s Sense of Humor

Entertainment Alok Chand -
A movie with a hand being stuffed into a character's mouth might signal a tone of violence early on, as opposed to starting with...
Read more

Godzilla vs. Kong: Figures Reveal New Designs for the Film’s Monsters

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
Godzilla vs. Kong is still some eight months off, but a brand new toy leak that's surfaced on the internet may hint at a...
Read more

Samsung Galaxy Bud+ Could Feature Noise Cancelling To Compeit Against Apple Airpods Pro

Technology Viper -
The successor earbuds into the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus could find a long-awaited perk -- noise canceling -- and launch alongside the expected Samsung...
Read more

HighSchool DxD Season 5: Release Date And All The New Update For This Series

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Highschool DxD is a remarkably popular anime show, and when you consider it, you may immediately realize the reason it's so popular. It is...
Read more

The 100’s Final Season premiere on Thursday, May 28

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The beginning of the end of The 100 is virtually upon us. Following 84 episodes, a couple of time jumps and much more horrible...
Read more
© World Top Trend