Disney Family Singalong Sneak Peek: Julianne & Derek Hough Dance It Out For ‘Be Our Guest’ Performance During ‘Disney Family Singalong’

By- Anoj Kumar
Julianne Hough, Derek Hough, and Hayley Erbert teamed up for one Charming rendition of ‘Be Our Guest’ during the ‘Disney Family Singalong.’ They choreographed one dance!

Leave it to the Houghs and Hayley Erbert to provide us a rendition of Beauty and the Beast’s “Be Our Guest” we wish to sing dancing to. Julianne Hough and Derek Hough, together with Derek’s girlfriend, put on quite the show in their houses for your Disney Family Singalong unique. Derek brings Hayley for their kitchen whilst singing Lumiere’s portion of “Be Our Guest.” Unexpectedly, Hayley and Derek change into Belle costumes and touch Beast.

Derek and Hayley dancing up a storm around the home. They make their living room their ballroom. In the center of the functionality, Julianne calls. She wishes to be a part of it, once she finds out what they are up to. “Do you own a costume or something?” Derek asks. Julianne quips, “Can I have a costume? Have you met me?” Julianne quickly changes to a Belle costume.

Julianne, Derek, and Hayley continue singing and dancing. Julianne can be seen via video, but they are all in sync! Like in the movie, there’s a lot of food being thrown around. Derek and Hayley have fun with it. Julianne, Derek, and Hayley create most of the circumstances. The trio performs at home on account of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic Even though this would usually be carried out on a point. During instances, the Houghs and Hayley are joining for a night of magic and music.

This is simply one of several incredible performers of the Disney Family Singalong. Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, John Stamos, Darren Criss, and more are set to flaunt their vocals to Disney hits.

Anoj Kumar

