Disney Family Singalong Reunites the High School Musical Cast, Zac Efron Introduces His Co-Stars

- Advertisement -

Some Disney magic beamed into America’s living rooms On Thursday, along with more cheese than Mickey Mouse could ever aspire to devour in a single sitting.

Zac Efron created a special appearance during the Disney Family Singalong to present his former High School Musical co-stars — Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel — since they reunited to sing”We’re All in This Together.”

- Advertisement -

“Hi, everyone. I am hoping that you’re safe and that you’re healthy and that you are doing in addition to possible during these unprecedented times,” Efron began. “It is my greatest pleasure to introduce a musical performance by some of my earliest friends and some new ones. I hope that you enjoy it, and remember, we’re all in this together.”

Hosted by American Idol’s Ryan Seacrest, The Disney Family Singalong Featured a wide array of familiar faces performing an even wider assortment of Disney jams. “From our living rooms to yours, we take a rest and come together to share in the joy of Disney and some of our favorite music in time once we need it most,” Seacrest stated at the peak of the hour.

Following a vocal warm-up, courtesy of Kristen Chenoweth, the show began with Hayley Erbert and an and Derek Hough Impeccably choreographed cameo from Julianne Hough serving up “Be Our Guest,” the iconic show-stopper from Beauty and the Beast.