Destiny 2: Glitch Gives Players Dual Exotic Drops, Loads Of Loot

By- Alok Chand
Destiny 2, the popular galactic war video game is seen in the news far more than previously. Firstly because of glitches and bugs due to the update and now. There are rumors that a new glitch is in the game that has excited the players a lot.

Well, if you’re a Destiny 2 participant then now is the time to play with the game. Completing those Nightfall actions as now the loot is double. Yes, even the loot which comes later beating on the Nightfall is double due to a glitch. This glitch is providing the loot they had to receive to the player.

DESTINY 2: ABOUT THE GAME

Who’s hearing this name for the first time, Destiny 2 is a mythical science-fiction game. The game was developed by Bungie and Activism publishes it. It premiered on September 9, 2014, worldwide. The game is available on every gaming platform like PC, Xbox, and PS4. It is an online multiplayer first-person shooting game also the new franchise of Bungie.

In the game, the players play with the part of Guardian, who protects the world city from other alien races. Moreover, as they explore various planets, the gamers destroy and investigate threats.

DESTINY 2: THE GLITCH AND ITS LOOT

Each of the Destiny 2 players know about the Nightfalls mode available from the sport. Well, it’s time to play this manner. Because of the most up-to-date glitch of Bungie, all of the fall benefits and loot are doubled. All you have to do is beat on the Nightfall in Nightfall: The Ordeal playlist and nothing else. The glitch will work by itself and you’re going to find the dropbox.

It’s the ideal time to improve your weapons and armors, as the glitch functions on exotics too. A player can improve its gambling level and reach higher peaks, by using this glitch to the fullest. Go and start playing the game right away.

BUNGIE’S ACTION

Though is a glitch and the same has caught the eye of every participant, we don’t know if Bungie knows about it. That means there is a chance that the glitch will be removed before Tuesday. However, the players have loads of time to assemble rewards before its too late.

