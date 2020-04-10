Home Technology Delete This VPN Countless Users Warned : Google Removes Offending VPN Out...
Delete This VPN Countless Users Warned : Google Removes Offending VPN Out Of Its Program, But Users Remain At Risk

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
A VPN with more than 100 million installs has been removed from the Google Play Store. And if you have it on your Android phone, you should delete it now.

Following VPNPro, SuperVPN, a free VPN client, is”an incredibly dangerous” app. The problem? It has vulnerabilities that allow for man-in-the-middle strikes. And that means that hackers can quickly intercept messages and redirect users to a hacker’s server instead of the actual thing.

According to TechRadar, VPNPro had achieved to Google in the time the vulnerability had been validated by the company, and within its Google Play Security Reward Program on March 19.

VPN

Unfortunately, neither Google nor VPNPro was able to reach the developer to patch the issue. The SuperVPN was subsequently eliminated by google altogether from the Google Play Store on April 7.

It has roughly the same number of installs as Tinder to place the popularity of SuperVPN in perspective.

SuperVPN is indeed dangerous

The SuperVPN app’s analysis found troubling issues. For instance, on one of the multiple SuperVPN hosts, the bundle or payload of information has been sent from the app”contained the key required to decrypt the data.”

This vulnerability enabled VPNPro to substitute the SuperVPN server data with its server data. Another is that some information was being sent via HTTP, which can be unencrypted. That means your communications can be seen by anybody sniffing.

The app continued to grow in popularity, although apparently, SuperVPN had been named the third-most malware-rigged app in 2016 within an Australian study article. This was accomplished via such blackout SEO tips as creating a great amount of bogus reviews.

There is a SuperVPN program listed in the Apple App Store that is still available as of this writing that has”cheng cheng” recorded as its developer. Nevertheless, it is not clear whether it has the very same vulnerabilities as the Android version. We would be careful of downloading it.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Saurabh is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows and comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews and How giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

