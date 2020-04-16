Deadpool 3 Corps Limited Collection Reportedly From The Works

- Advertisement -

Of all the X-Men and Fantastic Four world characters Marvel has only got from Fox, you could bet that the ones studio execs will probably be most enthusiastic about is Deadpool. Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth has proven to be a hit with viewers, so his adventures are set to last, with changes, from the MCU. What’s more, they are bound to enlarge the DP franchise in new ways, also.

In addition to Deadpool 3, we have heard that Wade Wilson could also get his limited series carrying him into the area. According to sources close to WGTC — the same ones who told us Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk displays were coming to Disney Plus, and that the Mouse House is growing National Treasure 3 — a Deadpool Corps miniseries is presently being planned. Despite the name, it won’t see Deadpool interact with his doppelgängers from throughout the multiverse.

Instead, learn more about the anti-hero’s hijinks out in the cosmos and the show is reportedly set to borrow the idea of him from the space of the comic book, encountering various Marvel heroes on the way. There is no word yet on exactly which characters these would be, but we’ve been told that the series will be put after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is probably going to expand the cosmic side of the MCU at a huge way, with rumors of Nova and Adam Warlock making their debuts.

We have heard that Marvel intends to open the doorway elsewhere though Deadpools will not appear in this series. As an example, they seemingly want to introduce Lady Deadpool into the franchise in the not too distant future. So in other words, expect the studio to take advantage of having the Merc within their corner in the next several years, in every conceivable manner.

Looking closer to home, however, and Deadpool will likely make his MCU introduction in a post-credits scene or cameo somewhere before DP3. Right now, it is looking like that could be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but we’ll let you understand the moment that’s made official.