Dead To Me Season 2 Teaser Shows May Release Date
Dead To Me Season 2 Teaser Shows May Release Date

By- Naveen Yadav
The first Dead to Me season 2 teaser trailer reveals a May return on Netflix for the Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini series. Made by Liz Feldman (2 Broke Girls), the first season of Dead to Me struck Netflix in May 2019, along with the mystery/comedy series immediately found an audience. Filled with surprises and humor, Netflix revived Dead for season 2 just a few weeks after it triggered.

Now, the time has already come for Dead to reunite and the marketing campaign has started. Netflix introduced the Dead teaser trailer for the next season today, revealing the first footage from the second couple of episodes. What Jen (Applegate) and Judy (Cardellini) are up to after the sudden Dead to Me season 1 finale is not all the teaser shown, as Netflix supported a May 8 return date for Dead to Me. Watch the trailer and season 2 poster below.

Also Read:   Dead To Me Season 2: Release Date, Cast ,Plot And Everything You Should To Know
This first look at Dead season two is a promising start, as it quickly showcases more chaos Jen and Judy are going to be involved in that is built around a different murder investigation. The chemistry between Cardellini and Applegate is present. But this teaser supplies under a minute of footage, so there’s still plenty that Netflix has to reveal about the following 10 episodes of Dead.

Also Read:   Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and Everything about Father Blackwood's egg?

The synopsis for Dead to Me season 2 reads: Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them return. Deciding in the aftermath of that yard show, the pair that is irrepressible once again struggles to maintain their secrets. With a surprising new visitor in the city and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic steps to protect their nearest and dearest and each other – regardless of the cost.

Also Read:   Here are all the latest information from Dead to Me Season 2
Naveen Yadav
