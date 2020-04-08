Dead To Me Season 2: Release Date, Renewal Status And the Rest of the Information!

- Advertisement -

Dead To Me is a black Humor web-television Show by Netflix.

Liz Feldman since the creator. Starring Christina Applegate with Linda Cardellini. It includes Adam Mckay Will Ferell and Jessica Elbaum. It started broadcasting from May 3, 2019. The first season received positive feedback and even won Applegate a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Also stars James Marsden, Max Jenkins and more.

DEAD TO ME: PLOT

The show revolves around Jen Harding, a grieving woman over her husband’s death. She resides with Judy Hale in treatment. After that, Both form a special bond. Both women lean on each other for assistance and lost someone near them. But, Jen stays in a dark place, while Judy remains optimistic and struggles with her grief and anger. Judy retains Jen and a troubling secret grows unhinged as she finds out more about her husband’s departure.

DEAD TO ME: SEASON two UPDATES

Dead To Me’s 1st season was a hit among the audiences, so much so, that Netflix renewed it! This past year they announced its renewal and since then fans have been anticipating news about the series. Some sources say that this year, the show is to reunite in May but no specific release date has been created so far. Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini are set to reprise their roles. We’re not sure if the cast such as Max Jenkins and more would be to go back for the upcoming season. Season 2 is going to focus on Judy’s bond and Jen and we will also find out if Jen murdered Steve or never. The show is to focus on this doubt this season. It will examine both women’s friendship and show more of their journey through this complicated moment.