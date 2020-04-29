Dead to Me season 2 on Netflix – Begin Cast, Date, Plot And Everything You Will Need to know

- Advertisement -

We’ll eventually get answers then severe cliffhanger…

Dead to Me fans will be relieved to know that a second season is coming on Netflix.

After widowed Jen found out who was responsible for the husband’s departure the first ended on a cliffhanger.

Here’s everything you need to know about season 2.

WARNING: Contains spoilers for season 1!

What occurred in Dead to Me season 1?

After striking up an unlikely friendship with Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini), widowed Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) is horrified to find that she was responsible for her husband’s death.

Flashbacks in year 1 confirm that Jen’s husband Ted was killed by Judy and she had been concealing it from her new friend.

But things become more complex as the season ends with Jen standing over the body of Judy’s ex-fiance Steve Wood (James Marsden) with a gun in her hand.

What should we expect in the new season?

Season 2 will pick up after a whirlwind first year, and the first order of business is what to do about Steve’s dead body floating in the pool.

It also looks like their friendship will last for better or for worse.

Series creator Liz Feldman told Entertainment Weekly, “What I will say is that [season 2] will probably be on the further exploration of this friendship between these two women.”

“In the most basic manner, the score has been evened. What I wanted to do was create a situation where they are driven together, and they want each other now in some ways more than they did at the start of season 1”

Is there a trailer for Dead to Me season 2?

Yes! An official trailer has been shared by Netflix and it gives us a taste of what to expect.

Judy and Jen are struggling with the wake of the death of Steve if the trailer is anything to go by.

With the FBI sniffing around too, the couple will have to be careful

Some scary stuff strikes, such as can’t know exactly what you did’ message spray-painted on Jen’s garage. However, who put that there?

So when can we watch the new season?

There’s not long to wait as there is a confirmed release date in May.

All episodes of the season are still on Netflix if you’d like a recap.

Eventually, will there be a third season of Dead?

So far nobody has verified the third season, but one hasn’t been ruled out.

We’ll be seeing more from Jen and Judy in the future?