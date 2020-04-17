‘Daredevil’ Season 4? Does It Deserve Disney? And All The Updates! & information

- Advertisement -

In the eyes of many, Daredevil Season 3 is the best series of 2018. Fans have shown appreciation and immense love for the show. The show’s love is visible in the ratings. Daredevil has a rating of 8.6/10 on IMDb and a score of 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Many enthusiasts are still seething about the fact that the show has been canceled by Netflix. The series is the first of Netflix’s Marvel Screenings (others are Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Defenders, etc). Fans love the show the most by a reasonable distance. It looks all hopes of renewal are all dead in the water and like today, Daredevil has become a forgotten show.

DAREDEVIL SEASON 4 FORGOTTEN?

There has been no talk of Season 4. Netflix is not giving any updates while the creators would love to have back the show. Netflix has complete rights. It isn’t feasible for the creators to make it with no permission for Netflix. Many fans are thinking that Daredevil was abandoned.

But, there might be some fantastic news for those fans. The rumor mill is abuzz with talks of a Daredevil Season 4. Even though Netflix is not keen to offer fans a season, Disney might be for. Disney owns most of Marvel’s character rights. All Marvel movies are available on the Disney+ streaming support. It might make sense for Disney to try to acquire one of the most beloved characters, Daredevil.

While fans would love to see the series return, this is unlikely. This is because Netflix will not want to market the rights to Disney. It won’t allow Disney to do it although Perhaps it doesn’t renew the show itself. This is because Disney+ is a direct competitor of Netflix. Promoting the rights to a famous show would take audiences. Fans shouldn’t keep their hopes.

DOES DAREDEVIL DESERVE DISNEY?

Some may be inclined to inquire if Daredevil is worthy of Disney. The answer is a complete Yes. If anything, Disney might not deserve Daredevil. Even though Disney is a studio, it has many flaws. It’s been criticized for producing its displays. Daredevil is a dark and deep display, and it’d ruin the show if Disney attempts to make it family-friendly.

Disney is already under fire for its mistreatment of this Star Wars movie saga. If enthusiasts are willing to risk in Daredevil’s degree, the question to ask is? The fans want more seasons. But until today, it’s been a near-perfect series. Future seasons with Disney could ruin the overall arc.

Fans should be satisfied with where the show ended and enjoy its greatness. A Season 4 might never come, and that’s fine.