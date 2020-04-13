Home Hollywood Daniel Craig's 'No Time To Die' To Have A Re-shoot After Bad...
Daniel Craig’s ‘No Time To Die’ To Have A Re-shoot After Bad Test Screening? Know Release Date and All Latest News

By- Anoj Kumar
No Time To Die will be Daniel Craig’s last film as the iconic MI6 agent James Bond but the movie has had difficulty getting everything in order right from its first stages. The film reportedly faced problems in place also after finalizing the manager, which proved to be a herculean task.

No Time To Die’sshooting was recently finished. But, Daniel Craig’s last outing as Agent 007 was at a tough spot with the coronavirus pandemic that has swept throughout the world.

No Time To Die was initially supposed to hit the screens worldwide in April 2020 but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the film’s release date was pushed to November 2020. However, reports suggested that the reefs around the world is not the only reason behind the film’s release date later this year, to be pushed for. According to claims of a YouTube channel, No Time To Die’s launch was postponed since the movie had a bad test screening.

According to a press report, the station claimed that a test screening was held before the movie was expected to launch and it did not go well. The YouTube channel maintained that they don’t possess some details about what was ill-received from the test audience. According to the station, the makers are scheduling two bits of reshoots that will last for around 12 to 14 days.

As mentioned, the channel further added that the makers are using the epidemic as cover to prevent publicity. It said that using a problematic and very public history of the film, it would be very easy to feel that the delay is likely because of issues with the movie itself than the present coronavirus situation. No Time To Die was among the very first films to postpone its launch in the face of the pandemic.

Release of James Bond film No Time To Die

Seven months have put back the release of this new James Bond movie as coronavirus continues to disperse.

The Manufacturers said they’d transferred the release of No Time To Die from April into November after”careful consideration and comprehensive evaluation of the global theatrical market”.

The announcement comes after the founders of 2 007 fan sites called to postpone its launch.

It will now come out from the United Kingdom on 12 November, and in the US on 25 November.

No Time To Die, which is due to be Daniel Craig’s final appearance since the British secret service agent, was due for launch April.

Daniel Craig's 'No Time To Die' To Have A Re-shoot After Bad Test Screening? Know Release Date and All Latest News

