Dacre Montgomery Surprised Fans With His New Project "Stranger Things Season 4"

By- Alok Chand
Introduction (Stranger Matters Season 4)

Don’t hide the poet from you. Yes, that’s what we would inquire in case you have that talent in you. Then let it all out if you’ve Shakespeare or John Keats indoors you. Let your emotions flow with a beat since you will never know what surprise is that there for you if you give it the opportunity. With individuals stuck at home and the entire world below lockdown that is complete, there are plenty. What about composing Giving a vent to your suppressed feelings or what you had in your mind with a shade of imagination. Well, our buddy Billy Hargrove, the supervillain/bad boy/ handsome hunk of”Stranger Things” has taken his head into poetry. Since his exit from the series season three, Dacre Montgomery aka Billy Hargrove at the incident Upside Down where the creature infected him, Billy has consumed this endeavor. His job, of course, comes as a surprise to many of his lovers. The poor boy/ bully… A poet?? As far as we know, this bit of advice is Billy always had that poet within him and genuine.

Let us see exactly what our poet friend has in store for us. Billy!! Surprise us.

Dacre Montgomery’s New Project (Stranger Matters Season 4)

Billy has released his very own book of poetry. Yes, you heard me right! This multitalented young boy has offered an untitled book of poetry to Patty Rice at Andrew’s McNeel. He shared this gorgeous news through his Instagram handle where he wrote, “Really excited to share this news with you all! ” He submitted Instagram Stories, using a screenshot of an announcement detailing the way he”sold a currently untitled book of poetry to Patty Rice at Andrews McMeel”.His message continued:”Richard Abate and Rachel Kim at 3 Arts Entertainment managed the entire world rights purchase for the book, which is slated for fall 2020.”

Dacre’s Expertise With Poetry

In one of his interviews with the New York Times last year, Billy commented that his experience with poetry has ever been”cathartic” for him. “I’ve been doing a podcast for over two decades. It’s sort of an amalgamation of beat poetry I’ve been writing for quite a while, and I collated into six distinct tracks,” he clarified. Anyhow, we would love to wish Billy for his new project. Keep up that poet in you Billy!

