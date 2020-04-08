Home Corona Covid-19: US President Donald Trump said PM Narendra Modi, helping humanity, said...
Corona

Covid-19: US President Donald Trump said PM Narendra Modi, helping humanity, said thanks on the supply of hydroxychloroquine

By- Vikash Kumar
US President Donald Trump has thanked the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi for supplying hydroxychloroquine for fight with Covid-19. America President Trump tweeted and thanked PM Modi. He also mentioned India-US friendship in the tweet.

It is worth mentioning that earlier Donald Trump had said that if India does not help in giving hydroxychloroquine, then they will have to take action. Now told, friend to India, said that Modi, who is helping humanity, has changed the tone of America’s President in just two days. Earlier where he was talking about action on India in a strong tone. But now he has praised PM Modi as soon as the way of supply of hydroxychloroquine is cleared.

He has written that close times are needed between friends in difficult times. Thank you to India and the people of India for their decision on hydroxychloroquine. Trump further wrote that we will never forget this help. Trump further tweeted by tweeting to PM Modi that in this fight, Modi is helping not only India but also humanity. Trump also thanked PM Modi for this.

Two days ago, US President Donald Trump said for India that if he does not export hydroxychloroquine to the US, then he can be retaliated. Now that India has approved the export of hydroxychloroquine medicine, the tone of US President Donald Trump has changed. He has given this new statement in favor of India.

India had approved the export of hydroxychloroquine and also said that it could be shipped to neighboring countries. With this, the approval was also given to send this medicine to America.

