Covid-19: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announces $ 1 billion help in fighting Coronavirus pandemic

- Advertisement -

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsi has said that after the epidemic is over, the fund will be used for the education and health of the girl child.

The coronavirus is spreading its foot around the world. In such a situation, apart from governments, the heads of big companies are also contributing financially to fighting this epidemic. In this episode, now the name of Jack Dorsey, the head of micro-blogging and social networking company Twitter has also been added. Jack has announced $ 1 billion to help fight the coronavirus infection.

- Advertisement -

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced this through a tweet. He wrote in his tweet that he is helping $ 1 billion to fight the coronavirus. Jack further wrote that this help is being done through ‘Start Small’. When we win from this epidemic, this fund will be used for the education and health of the girls.

I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI. It will operate transparently, all flows tracked here: https://t.co/hVkUczDQmz — jack (@jack) April 7, 2020

He further wrote how this entire fund is being spent. Its trekking can also be done by any person present in any corner of the world. For this, Jack has also shared a link in which a fund sheet has been shared. Even before the CEO of Twitter, the heads of big tech companies have also given financial help in the fight with Corona.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced $ 30 million in support. Most of it focuses on efforts to create a treatment. During this time, Jeff Bezos of Amazon helped the food banks in the United States $ 100 million to help the people struggling with hunger. At the same time, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced in March that the company would donate medical supplies to Italy.