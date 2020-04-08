Covid-19: More than 9/11 deaths in New York due to coronavirus, 5,489 people have been victims so far

- Advertisement -

Corona Virus: Death toll crosses 3,200 in New York City, more casualties than 9/11 attack.

The number of people who died in New York City from the outbreak of the Coronavirus has risen to more than 3,200 on Tuesday. Which is more than the number of people killed in the attack on the World Trade Center on 9/11. On the other hand, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is admitted to the ICU, the first major leader of the world, who has been badly affected by this virus. Virus outbreaks are increasing worldwide and 75,500 people have died so far. At the same time, more than 13.5 lakh cases of infection have been confirmed, which are warning that the situation may worsen in the coming days.

- Advertisement -

Several steps are being taken to reduce the crisis in New York and parts of Europe. However, the health authorities appealed to the people not to take any kind of laxity and to be very careful. On the other hand, the lockdown was finally lifted after 76 days in Wuhan city of China, from where the outbreak of Coronavirus started and spread all over the world. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state has suffered 731 deaths a day from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of people killed across the state to about 5,500, the highest number of deaths in a single day. He said, “Many New Yorkers are feeling very sad again today”

However, the governor said that the number of new admissions and seriously ill patients in the hospital is decreasing, indicating that the measures taken to keep the distance from each other are succeeding. ” Said that so many deaths in a day can definitely look frightening, but the number of people admitted in the hospital this week is less than before. Cuomo said, “Social distancing is working”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is admitted to a London hospital. Officials said 55-year-old Johnson’s condition is stable and conscious, he was put on oxygen but has not been placed on a ventilator. During this time, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has been nominated to handle his work. Raab said, “For all of us in the cabinet, he is not only our boss, but he is also a colleague and also our friend.” And I am sure that he will get well soon. He is a warrior. “The total number of dead reached around 6,200, with about 800 deaths a day in Britain.

Meanwhile, after the lockdown ended Wednesday night in China’s Wuhan city, 11 million people in the city will no longer need special permission to move anywhere, provided the mandatory smartphone application shows that they Are healthy and have not come in contact with an infected person. On the other hand, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a month-long emergency in Tokyo and six other parts of the country after a sharp increase in cases of coronavirus infection in the country. Abe said on Tuesday, “There are situations that are affecting the lives and economy of the people badly.” I declare an emergency. ”

In Spain, there were 743 deaths due to the Coronavirus on Tuesday and according to the Ministry of Health, the total number of people who died from this infection increased to 13,798, while the cases of infection have reached 140,510. Italy, the most affected by the Coronavirus, has had more than 16,500 deaths so far. In France, the death toll has crossed 10,000. The country’s national director of health, Jerome Solomon, said that the number of dead has exceeded 10,300. He said that we are in a serious state of the epidemic, but he hoped that the situation will be fine soon. According to Johns Hopkins University, around 300,000 people worldwide have been cured of the disease after treatment.