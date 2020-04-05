Home Education COVID 19 leads to JEE Main 2020 Exam April Exam Postponement, Admit...
COVID 19 leads to JEE Main 2020 Exam April Exam Postponement, Admit Card(delayed), Form Correction (Reopened), Exam Dates, Result, Cut off

By- Vikash Kumar
In a Brand New tweet by HRD Minister of India, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on March 28, he has directed National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the JEE Main 2020 exam for April Session Before the Final week of May 2020.

The JEE Main exam was scheduled to be held from April 05 to 11, 2020. According to the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD), JEE Main April 2020 has been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the nation, and the brand new schedule for the entrance examination will be notified on May 31, 2020.

MHRD indicated there isn’t anything more important than the wellbeing of pupils and teachers and at the same time conducting examinations amid the Coronavirus outbreak scenario is a massive risk. Many students are needed to travel to the JEE Main examination centers to look for the exam, which is not secure in the current situation. Consequently, MHRD ordered NTA to postpone the JEE Main entrance examination.

This notification came following the MHRD has also asked CBSE board to postpone the class 12th examinations along with the revised schedule for the same will be announced after March 31. This is why there was no choice other than to postpone JEE Main. Read to learn more about the effects of this JEE Main postponement.

JEE Main Exam Postponed – The complete story

As the test of JEE Mains has been postponed on account of the COVID-19 virus epidemic, we ask all the students to quit going to the Training Institute for attending the class. Consider your health in the first place and avoid going out till the situation gets regular, and adhere to the self-isolation for a couple of days. Remaining at home in the current scenario try to attend the classes online and is the option.

Now that the virus is spreading rapidly, then we have to comprehend the environment’s complexity. We need a strategy to do so. Below are some examples.

  • Avoid going out at public places
  • Stay at home and be with your family
  • Do not avoid or ignore any symptoms of the cold
  • Try to do self-study at home

JEE Main Exam Postponed – What’s next?

Now that the exam was postponed what is next in the plate? The solution is obvious, pupils need to continue getting ready for the JEE Main Entrance Test. We advise all the JEE Main aspirants to remain safe and don’t worry about the current situation in the nation since this will make them anxious and stressful at the same moment. Regular in a couple of days will turn out and there will not be any damage to the pupils’ career.

Many coaching institutes raised concern about students not attending the coaching courses which a cause of concern for them. That is the reason a number of these have begun providing online classes to the JEE Main aspirants. If you are currently preparing for JEE Main and not going into the classes due to the situation, read the important points below.

  • Candidates should not miss any live sessions by the experts
  • Though students have the access to these video online and watch the video later but attending a live class will have the expert to answer your on the spot queries
  • Taking online classes is fun and they are engaging if taken with concentration. Try not to distract yourself in between the class and be attentive
  • Ask questions and raise queries as this is the only way
  • Prepare a note in advance and clear the doubts in between the session
JEE Main Exam Postponed – Challenges students might face

Now that JEE Main exam and 12th boards have been postponed, the candidates might face some challenges. Have a look at some of them:

  • JEE Main aspirants might need a different and a better strategy for preparation
  • Candidates are required to change their study schedule
  • Make changes in your previous time-table as there is a time difference in the examination
  • Now prepare a topic revision schedule and add extra ten preparation days to it
  • Some students will have different thoughts in their mind regarding the exceeded time limit, so try not to become overconfident on that
  • Rather than celebrating about it try utilising the increased time frame
JEE Main April 2020 examination was scheduled to be run by April 05 and JEE Main 2020’s launch was postponed. The examination authorities will send the notification for the occasions observing the circumstance.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

