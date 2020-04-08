COVID-19: Know what happens when the Coronavirus enters your body

- Advertisement -

There are many varieties of coronavirus. The disease caused by this has been named as COVID-19. The coronavirus attacks the body during breathing. It enters the body through coughing, sneezing or breathing of the infected person. Coronavirus can occur in the air or on the surface. Even touching the virus on the mouth, nose and eyes penetrates into the body. First of all, this virus affects the cells that are in the larynx, windpipe and lungs. Which it turns into a coronavirus factory. Viruses enter the body’s cells and overcome them.

The symptoms of falling ill in the initial stages are not revealed. The time of infection and its symptoms are different, but usually, the time of five days is told. COVID-19 proves to be a minor infection for nine out of ten people. Its symptoms include fever, cough, body ache, swelling in the throat and headache. But these symptoms are not necessary. Fever and health burden is caused by the body’s immune response against infection. Doctor Nathalie McDermott of King’s College, London, says that the virus imbalances immunity. There is a hint of something wrong with the release of cytokine chemicals in the body.

In some people, a thick liquid like mucus is released from the cells dying due to the virus. Due to infection in the lungs, breathing becomes difficult and there is no supply of oxygen in the body. Due to this, the work of cleaning the kidneys stops and the surface of the intestines deteriorates. COVID-19 causes a dangerous condition in some people. In the study of the data revealed in China, it was revealed that 14 percent of people had to use ventilator. According to an estimate, 6 percent of people have reached a worrisome condition due to this disease. This means that immunity has stopped working. Due to which the possibility of death arises.