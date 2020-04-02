Home In News Coronavirus: Catalonia Government Requires Barcelona-Napoli UCL Tie Behind Closed Doors As Cases...
In News

Coronavirus: Catalonia Government Requires Barcelona-Napoli UCL Tie Behind Closed Doors As Cases Boost

By- Alok Chand
The Generalitat de Catalunya – the autonomous region of the local authorities of Catalonia – wants the Champions League last 16-second leg clash with Napoli on Wednesday of FC Barcelona to be played behind closed doors, according to reports.

As claimed by L’Esportiu, a local Catalan language sports newspaper, this request has emerged in light of this Coronavirus outbreak, together with 29 new cases in the state supported by the Generalitat on Sunday.

Five serious, they have been added to a preceding 49.

This already prompting the Barcelona Marathon’s postponement from March 15th to October 25th, the local football team, FC Barcelona’s biggest upcoming fixture, may also follow suit in the coming times and have its usual norms affected.

The decision to postpone the marathon created on Saturday and agreed upon by the Generalitat’s Sport Secretary, the Ministry of Health, along with the Public Health Agency of Catalonia, the very same bodies will decide if Barça’s must-win battle using their Italian foes will proceed mindfully that many Serie A encounters – such as yesterday between Juventus and Inter Milan – have also been performed behind closed doors.

While there are 6,000 cases enrolled at present in Italy, COVID-19 has already caused a total of 366 deaths.

Lombardy the most influenced with 267 deaths incomplete, two more provinces are on alert till at least April 3 while more than 16 million individuals are affected by the current steps being taken to prevent the further outbreak, such as the postponement of public occasions and home confinement.

Since SPORTS highlights, FC Barcelona has not got any official communication from the Generalitat nevertheless and are awaiting instructions on how to press ahead. Elsewhere, ESPN’s Samuel Marsden writes that there’ll be meetings between the two parties tomorrow and today.

Though TV rights would not be affected, there could, if a decision is made, be an economic impact at the gate for lovers who have obtained their tickets via the Free Seat program utilized when season ticket holders can’t attend and earn match entrance available to others.

Additionally, 5,000 tickets also have been sold to Napoli supporters, who have most likely paid for flights and lodging in the capital and will, therefore, be left out of pocket by any measures taken to play with their group’s biggest continental struggle in decades behind closed doors.

Lastly, it is thought that members of the media might still have the ability to attend the tie.

UPDATE: Shortly after publishing, Gerard Figueras, Catalonia’s Secretary for Sport, supported on Radio Catalunya the game could be played to an empty arena.

In remarks relayed by SPORT, Figueras said: “it is a possibility, even though there’s no decision taken yet, we have to talk about it with Barça.”

Adding that”care would advise” that the Camp Nou-held spectacle is prohibited to fans, as in the instance of Valencia vs. Atalanta also from the Champions League this week, the chance of such an outcome seems to be increasing by the hour.

Alok Chand

