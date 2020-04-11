Coronavirus came to NYC Largely from Europe, Not China: Research Says

- Advertisement -

A new genetic analysis shows the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus in New York seems to have originated largely from infected travelers in Europe, not China.

Researchers at New York began to pick up with this in March, around the same time as the Trump management imposed a ban on traveling from Europe around the beginning of the month.

New York has become the epicenter of this virus in the US, with more cases there than every other country in the world.

A coronavirus landmark was hit by new York country in recent days, now that it has more confirmed instances of their COVID-19 virus compared to any other country across the world. But regardless of what New Yorkers could have believed they understood about the virus to the stage, a new genetic study shows at least one significant fact concerning the virus which may come as a surprise: New York City’s outbreak is attributable mainly to infected travelers coming from Europe, not China.

This comes from researchers and scientists at NYU Langone Health. The majority of the 75 samples they examined from patients diagnosed with the virus had been determined to have their source in Europe, based on the director of the Genome Technology Center of the center, Adriana Heguy. And, specifically, it appeared to be the end result of infected travelers coming to France, Austria, and the Netherlands, as well as NYC by the UK, one of some different nations.

- Advertisement -

The center in March changed to analysis of COVID-19 pretty much to the exclusion of everything else, analyzing the building blocks of ailments like cancer, from its prior work. Based on Bloomberg, an early evaluation Heguy’s team looked at was a strain of the virus obtained by a resident of Long Island who hadn’t traveled everywhere to pick it up. Their version of this virus corresponded to a strain found in England, which helps explain why the Trump administration enforced a ban on travel from Europe at the start of March.

As of Thursday, the amount of cases in New York state has continued to burst to a new high of 159,937 — over Spain’s and even Italy’s total (143,000).

Obviously, just because strains of this virus came from European travelers early on does not mean there have not been chains of transmission across the region with connections to other areas of the world. Per the Bloomberg report, for example, many others have been found from Asia in addition to the US West Coast.

In terms of where the toll from the virus stood at the US as a whole heading into the weekend, the numbers from Johns Hopkins University showcases were confirmed by over 467,000 in deaths and the US.