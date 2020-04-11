Coronavirus: Apple and Google join, to work on contact tracing technology

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Tech Desk. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the whole world is united at this time. Almost all countries of the world are affected by this epidemic. Governments and health authorities around the world are fighting together for this. At the same time, the world’s two leading technology companies Apple and Google have also decided to come together to fight this epidemic. The two companies that make the operating system for smartphones have decided to form a technical tool together. With the help of which people will be helped in fighting this dangerous virus. Google and Apple have decided to work on contact tracing technology with the help of Bluetooth. Because of which the government and health agencies will help in preventing the virus from spreading.

As health agencies believe that coronaviruses spread rapidly because of people’s close contact, the two companies have decided to manufacture contact tracing tools, keeping this in mind. Through this tool, people coming in close contact can be monitored. The world’s leading public health authorities, universities, and NGOs are currently working on contact tracing technology. In such a situation, Apple and Google are together to develop Application Programming Interface (API) based on contact tracing technology, so that the operating system can enable contact tracing with level technology.

Given the demand of time, both companies are going to add strict protection to the user policy for this. Which will be enabled in two phases. As a first step, both companies will release APIs in May to develop apps for Android and iOS devices in collaboration with the Public Health Authority, which users will be able to download to their Android or iOS devices.

In the second phase, Apple and Google will jointly create a Bluetooth-based contact tracing platform that will work on both devices. This would be a better solution than the API, in which more people would be able to participate and help prevent the spread of coronavirus. The privacy and transparency of the people will also be taken care of while preparing this platform.