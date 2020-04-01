Home Corona Corona: The world's fastest car companies, making ventilators!
Corona

Corona: The world’s fastest car companies, making ventilators!

By- Vikash Kumar
You might have seen Formula, One racing team, improving the performance of cars, but in this era of Corona lockdown, these companies are making tremendous innovations and making life-saving devices. The Formula One teams, which earlier used to insist on improving the performance of cars running faster than 320 km per hour, have now started making ventilators. 7 out of 10 Formula One teams have started using their engineering capability to make ventilators. Formula One racing teams are trying to make life-saving devices that can be mass-produced.

The 7 teams currently working for Britain have their base in the Motorsport Valley area of ​​Silver Stone. This place was developed as an airstrip during World War II. Later here in 1950, the world's first World Championship Grand Prix was held.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

