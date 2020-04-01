Corona: The world’s fastest car companies, making ventilators!

You might have seen Formula, One racing team, improving the performance of cars, but in this era of Corona lockdown, these companies are making tremendous innovations and making life-saving devices. The Formula One teams, which earlier used to insist on improving the performance of cars running faster than 320 km per hour, have now started making ventilators. 7 out of 10 Formula One teams have started using their engineering capability to make ventilators. Formula One racing teams are trying to make life-saving devices that can be mass-produced.
The 7 teams currently working for Britain have their base in the Motorsport Valley area of Silver Stone. This place was developed as an airstrip during World War II. Later here in 1950, the world’s first World Championship Grand Prix was held. View this report