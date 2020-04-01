Corona: The world’s fastest car companies, making ventilators!

- Advertisement -

You might have seen Formula, One racing team, improving the performance of cars, but in this era of Corona lockdown, these companies are making tremendous innovations and making life-saving devices. The Formula One teams, which earlier used to insist on improving the performance of cars running faster than 320 km per hour, have now started making ventilators. 7 out of 10 Formula One teams have started using their engineering capability to make ventilators. Formula One racing teams are trying to make life-saving devices that can be mass-produced.

The 7 teams currently working for Britain have their base in the Motorsport Valley area of ​​Silver Stone. This place was developed as an airstrip during World War II. Later here in 1950, the world's first World Championship Grand Prix was held.