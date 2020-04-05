Comparison Between Two Top Flagships Phone Xiaomi Mi 10 and Samsung Galaxy S20

- Advertisement -

Other variations include colors (the Samsung Galaxy S20 comes from Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, Cloud White, and Aura Red, although the Xiaomi Mi 10 comes from Coral Green, Twilight Grey, and Peach Gold), along with measurements and weight (151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm and 163g for your Galaxy S20, along with 162.5 x 74.8 x 9mm and 208g for your Mi 10).

Therefore the Xiaomi Mi 10 is bigger in addition to becoming heavier since it includes a bigger battery and screen though there is no surprise.

Last, the Samsung Galaxy S20 is IP68-certified, meaning that it could survive being submerged up to 1.5 meters of water for up to half an hour. The Xiaomi Mi 10 on the flip side does not have any water resistance evaluation.

Screen

The Galaxy S20 includes a display, There is a major difference in size, with all the Xiaomi Mi 10 with a 6.67-inch display while the Samsung Galaxy S20 has only a 6.2-inch one.

Both utilize AMOLED (Dynamic AMOLED 2X in the instance of this Galaxy S20 and Super AMOLED for its Xiaomi Mi 10), and also the two encourage HDR10+, however, the Samsung Galaxy S20 is the greater resolution at 1440 x 3200, in contrast to 1080 x 2340 for its Xiaomi Mi 10.

Together with the S20’s smaller display size that contributes to a far higher pixels density of 563 pixels per inch (PPI), when compared with Xiaomi Mi 10’s 386ppi.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is larger at 6.67 inches

The Samsung Galaxy S20 includes a rate of around 120Hz, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10’s is 90Hz. That should guarantee content seems smoother if the resolution drops into FHD +, however you can use that refresh rate – whereas there is no limitation on the Mi 10 you receive 60Hz.

Therefore the Samsung Galaxy S20 can at any time have a greater resolution compared to Xiaomi Mi 10 or a higher refresh rate, although not both at the same time.

Battery and camera

The camera is 1 place in which the Xiaomi Mi 10 is closer to this Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in certain ways, as just like this phone it’s a 108MP primary detector.

Especially, it’s a 108MP f/1.7 detector with optical image stabilization (OIS), combined by a 13MP f/2.4 ultra-wide one, a 2MP f/2.4 macro, along with a 2MP f/2.4 thickness detector.

The installation on the Samsung Galaxy S20 is rather different, as it’s a 12MP f/1.8 major detector with OIS, a 64MP f/2.0 telephoto one with OIS and 3x hybrid optical zoom, and a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide one.

So that you get lenses and more pictures in total about the Xiaomi Mi 10, but we would tend to have a lens within the thickness and macro sensors offered on the handset of Xiaomi.

There is a camera around the Galaxy S20

Both telephones also can capture video in around 8K caliber, and you obtain a 10MP f/2.2 snapper on the very front of this Galaxy S20 plus a 20MP f/2.0 one on the very front of this Xiaomi Mi 10.

In terms of which telephone has the camera installation that is, you are going to have to await our Xiaomi Mi 10 review to get a clearer notion of this, but the Samsung Galaxy S20 has a camera.

There’s a 4,780mAh one from the Xiaomi Mi 10 and only a one at the Samsung Galaxy S20 — although recall the S20 includes a display lit up.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 should control quicker, with 30W electricity for both wireless and wired charging, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S20 can handle 15W wireless or 25W wired.

Inverse wireless allowing them juice devices is both supported by the 2 telephones. This can be achieved at 5W on the Xiaomi Mi 10 and around 9W about the Galaxy S20.

Specs and features

The Xiaomi Mi 10 includes a Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM. That is a similar set up to the Samsung Galaxy S20, that includes a Snapdragon 865 chipset (from the US) or some likewise high-end Exynos 990 (in the majority of other areas ), paired with 8GB of RAM (if you purchase the 4G version ), or even 12GB of RAM from the 5G version.

In terms of storage, there is 256GB or 128GB from the Xiaomi Mi 10, that telephone includes, although whereas you can receive the Samsung Galaxy S20 using 128GB.

They have overlays, although Android 10 runs. You receive MIUI 11 on the Xiaomi Mi 10 and One UI two on the Samsung Galaxy S20. These result in distinct appearances and programs that are pre-installed, but the operating system is the same.

Both phones have a fingerprint scanner.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Takeaway

The Samsung Galaxy S20 and Xiaomi Mi 10 have broadly similar layouts, chipsets, RAM levels, and storage, however, the Xiaomi Mi 10 includes a larger (albeit lesser resolution) display, much more camera lenses, plus a larger battery, all in a probably lower cost.

That makes it seem quite promising on paper, but specs do not tell the story, so we’d recommend it before purchasing the Mi 10 waiting.

Besides, the Samsung Galaxy S20 does have the advantage in some regions, for example, water-resistance and its refresh speed, so the decision may come down to which attributes you value. But we are big fans of this Samsung Galaxy S20, also dependent on the specs there is a likelihood.