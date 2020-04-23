- Advertisement -

Physicians in France think that smoking can be both good and bad for men and women that are in danger of contracting the novel coronavirus disease.

Smoking is a risk factor for COVID-19 patients, but one special substance in cigarettes smoking might prevent infection in certain individuals, or enhance COVID-19 prognosis.

The French doctors will use spots in clinical research to find out if nicotine might avert coronavirus infections and assist existing patients.

As you will be told by any doctor on the planet, smoking is terrible for you. Smoking can worsen the results for COVID-19 patients and is a risk factor for various health conditions. Smoking cigarettes are bad. That is where the battle between the immune system and the virus occurs because the lungs are. COVID-19 complications include shortness of breath and some people end up requiring oxygen therapy and ventilators. But it turns out that smoking might have a side effect: it may help prevent a novel coronavirus infection altogether. That doesn’t mean you should occupy smoking, but a chemical in cigarettes could prevent some individuals from getting the new disease, and French physicians now wish to check nicotine stains from COVID-19.

Smoking does not guarantee you won’t get a COVID-19 infection smoking can make a COVID-19 infection worse for you. But French physicians observed that fewer COVID-19 patients were smokers than they were expecting, The Guardian accounts. A team in the hospital at Paris penned a study on the matter, indicating a nicotine patch trial that could provide answers.

“Our cross-sectional study strongly suggests that individuals who smoke every day are much less likely to develop an asymptomatic or acute infection with Sars-CoV-2 compared with the overall population,” the Pitié-Salpêtrière study says. “The effect is significant. It divides the threat by four to people admitted to the hospital and by five to patients. We rarely see this in medicine.”

480 patients who tested positive, 350 of whom were hospitalized were observed by the doctors. Of those admitted, 4.4% were regular smokers although 5.3percent of those men and women that were released had smoked. While those with symptoms had a median age of 44, the median age of the former was 65. These numbers are not consistent with numbers for the general population in France. Some 40 percent of those aged 44-53 smoke and between 8.8% and 11.3% of those aged 65-75 are smokers, according to the local Santé Publique France authority.

The analysis seems to confirm the findings of the study. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine at the end of March explained that only 12.6percent of 1,000 patients were smokers, a figure that was significantly lower than expected. Some 28 percent of people in China are smokers.

Neurobiologist Jean-Pierre Changeux suggested that smoking may be responsible for preventing the novel and reviewed the analysis coronavirus from reaching specific cells within the body. The virus spread may be stopped. Nicotine could lessen the immune response in COVID-19 cases that are acute. Patients in the ICU, COVID-19 patients, and health care workers will be given nicotine patches as part.

As with other COVID-19 studies, more research is necessary. And as with other studies detailing treatments for the coronavirus, you should not take things into your own hands. Do not start smoking or using nicotine patch just as a theory states the substance can prevent coronavirus infections that are book or enhance COVID-19 prognosis.