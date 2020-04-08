Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix film Extraction Trailer is out

- Advertisement -

Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix film Extraction’s trailer is out. The actor is viewed rescuing a drug lord from the set in India and Bangladesh’s son.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction is all about drug traffickers and weapon dealers. The film stars Indian celebrities, including Randeep Hooda Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli and Rudhraksh Jaiswal. Randeep Hooda was viewed within an elaborate fight scene with Hemsworth while Pankaj Tripathi is spotted in a brief sequence.

Chris Hemsworth plays the lead character of Tyler Rake, a fearless black-market mercenary, who’s paid to rescue the kidnapped son (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) of an imprisoned international crime lord. Tyler is followed by the action-filled trailer because he saves the boy. The movie also features David Harbour who plays Jim Hopper in Netflix Things.

The extraction filmed in Mumbai and Ahmedabad and is set in Dhaka, Bangladesh. It is taken in Thailand.

A message to India from @ChrisHemsworth and also the easiest way to get lost in his eyes today. pic.twitter.com/Amh55F8xmm — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 6, 2020

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo produce it, while Sam Hargrave is making his directorial debut with Extraction.

The extraction will start streaming on Netflix.