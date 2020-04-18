Chris Hemsworth says the new Netflix film Extraction was his “most tiring” shoot

- Advertisement -

Marvel’s Chris Hemsworth is utilized to his films being extreme projects, needing to bulk up hugely to the role of Thor and then smackdown with a jacked Josh Brolin, aliens, and robots.

But seemingly, all of the work he put into play the God of Thunder was a walk in the park in comparison to his newest film, the Netflix first action flick Extraction, the directorial debut of MCU stunt co-ordinator Sam Hargrave.

“Sam and I’ve worked together on Avengers movies and I understood it was going to be full of all of the talents he was going to bring to the table together with activities and stunts, but he took it to a whole new level I had not experienced before.

“You know, you have Sam strapped to the bonnet of a car, diving off buildings with you in amongst fight sequences. The camera work has a power as performers that’s pure adrenaline. And exhaustion.”

Extraction sees Hemsworth play a black market mercenary who is tasked with rescuing the son of a notorious crime lord, but delving that profoundly into the world of traders and traffickers is guaranteed to make things far more complex than a simple rescue mission.

Hemsworth and Hargrave are not the sole MCU people involved in Extraction, Joe and Anthony Russo (directors of Endgame) are generating, and David Harbour (star of Black Window)pops up to do some acting as well.