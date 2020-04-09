Chhattisgarh HC Exam Date 2020: Chhattisgarh High Court has postponed the written examination for the District Judge

- Advertisement -

Chhattisgarh HC Exam Date 2020 Postponed: Chhattisgarh High Court has postponed the written examination to the District Judge (Entry Level) Examination 2020 on its official website. All candidates who need to look for your District Judge(Entry Level) Examination 2020 can assess the short telling on the official site of Chhattisgarh High Court I .e-high court. cg.gov.in.

As stated by the brief notification released by Chhattisgarh High Court,” It is advised to get information regarding all concerned that the written exam for District Judge (Entry Level) by direct recruitment from Bar scheduled to be held 19 April 2020 is hereby postponed due to the outbreak of this international pandemic COVID-19 all over the country.”

It said that the new date to your District Judge (Entry Level) written exam will be published in the future.

Candidates should check the site of Chhattisgarh High Court for the notification regarding the postponement of this exam. You can check the same with the direct link given below.

How to Download: Chhattisgarh HC Exam Date 2020 Postponement Notification

Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh High Court i.e- highcourt.cg.gov.in.

Click on the link Postponement of date of District Judge (Entry Level) written examination 2020. PDF

given on the Home Page.

A new window will open with the PDF of the desired notification.

Candidates are advised to take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Chhattisgarh High Court for latest updates regarding the District Judge(Entry Level) Examination 2020.