Chhattisgarh HC Exam Date 2020: Read the latest updates of District Judge Examination here

By- Vikash Kumar
The Chhattisgarh High Court has postponed the written examination for the District Judge (Entry Level) Examination 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the District Judge (Entry Level) Examination 2020 can check the short notification on the official website of Chhattisgarh High Court i.e-highcourt.cg.gov.in.

Chhattisgarh High Court

As per the brief notification issued by the Chhattisgarh High Court, “It is notified to all concerned that the written examination for the District Judge (Entry Level) has been postponed by direct recruitment from the bar to be held on 19 April 2020. ” The outbreak of the global epidemic COVID-19 across the country further stated that the new date of District Judge (Entry Level) written examination will be published later.

Candidates should check the official website of Chhattisgarh High Court for short notification regarding postponement of examination. You can check this with the direct link given below.

How to Download: Chhattisgarh HC Exam Date 2020 Postponement Notification

Go to the official website of Chhattisgarh High Court ie-highcourt.cg.gov.in.

Click on the postpone link to the date of the District Judge (Entry Level) Written Examination 2020. PDF Delivered on the home page.

A new window will open with the PDF of the desired notification.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

Also Read:   UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2020: Board Secretary gave a statement on the news of promoting students without result
