CDC is Now Suggesting That Americans Keep Their Pets at Least Six Feet Away From Other Pets

Social distancing guidelines to fight the coronavirus pandemic that has now infected more than 1 million Americans don’t just apply to people.

The CDC is now recommending that Americans maintain their pets at least six feet away from other pets and individuals when outdoors.

That is because there have been a handful of cases the center has now identified of individuals’ pets contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus.

One reason the coronavirus pandemic has triggered such a response has to do the way. Now, according to the latest statistics from Johns Hopkins University, more than 1 million people in the US (and almost 3.1 million around the world), have been infected with the COVID-19 virus.

“Individuals” being the operative word. Because that amount does not account for the fact that your dog or cat can contract the virus. In reality, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now saying that we will need to apply the social rules which have governed our lives for at least a month now to our pets.

By way of example, once you’re inside your home you can socialize with your pet the same as always. Outside, however, the pet has to be maintained at least six feet away from other pets and people — and just like when a person in your family gets ill and would then have to be quarantined away from everybody else, the same is true for your pet.

“Social distancing applies to your pets too,” veterinary pro-Dr. Melissa Salgado told ABC News. “They’re at risk of developing this disease, so it’s best to err on the side of care ”

Here are some of the recommended best practices of the CDC for owners:

Do not let pets interact with people or other creatures beyond your home.

Keep cats inside when possible.

External, keep your dog on a leash and maintain a space of six feet from some other people and animals.

Avoid dog parks or public areas where a high number of individuals and dogs may gather.

To be certain, there’s only been a couple of instances at this stage of creatures. Two cats in New York were recently identified as the very first pets from the country to test positive for the virus, and that is why the CDC is now recommending that pet owners who want to keep safe during this period ought to treat their pets the same way they do other members of their loved ones.

“According to the limited information available to date, the danger of animals spreading COVID-19 to individuals is regarded as low,” the CDC’s guidelines read.