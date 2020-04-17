Home Top Stories CDC Director Robert Redfield Said That All Americans Should Ready To Fight...
CDC Director Robert Redfield Said That All Americans Should Ready To Fight With Another Flu

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
US officials are starting to warn folks to expect a second book coronavirus outbreak sometime next year, assuming that it has a seasonal pattern similar to something like the flu.

That is based on CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield, who talked about that likelihood and the way the US is preparing to get it in an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Officials are now laying a forecast that entails — after we get through the current crisis — the likelihood that there’ll be another wave of the virus following year as if the coronavirus pandemic was not sufficient to feel stressed out about.

 

That’s based on CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield, who said during an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America that we ought to get ready for the COVID-19 coronavirus to behave like the flu concerning reoccurrences. “I believe we have to assume that is similar to other respiratory viruses, and there’ll be a seasonality for this,” he stated, adding that this means it is very important to the country to radically enhance its testing capacity along with other control strategies like contract tracing today. That will place us in a much better position to respond if the wave comes, as the one has needed a wave that doesn’t have the same effect that is widespread throughout the nation.

At the moment, the US, sadly, leads the world concerning the number of coronavirus instances that were detected here (over 640,000, including over 31,000 deaths). That’s according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Redfield stressed that his agency is working hard right now to fortify public health tools so that once the inescapable new outbreak does arrive, it will have the ability to be far more contained than it was this time — when it got out of control which officials needed to jump forward to the mitigation phase. That is the point where there are intense steps like quarantining and distancing, to provide the virus nowhere to go but which represents a last-resort step.

“The CDC is science-based, data-driven, (therefore ) until we see it, we don’t know for certain,” Redfield said any second wave coming. “But we must aim that this virus is likely to obey a seasonality pattern similar to flu, and we’re likely to have another conflict with it upfront and aggressively next winter”

These remarks were made by him before President Trump laying out a blueprint for its gradual reopening of the nation, which he was expected to perform on Thursday. As we noted here, the plan that’s being refined is a wide set of guidelines in the national government in support of reopening the country and market, while leaving the specifics and local adjustments to individual nations and governors, based on the scale of these outbreaks.

