CBSE Update: Board will be strict on giving false information of CBSE exam on social media, FIR on giving false news

The Central Board of Secondary Education has taken a tough stance against those giving fake or false news related to the CBSE exam on social media. CBSE has issued a notification saying that the CBSE board exam, assessment, pass criteria, fake news are going on in the social media. Due to this, students and their parents are getting the wrong information.

Regarding this, CBSE has said that the board has taken strict action on fake news and FIRs have been registered under the IT Act on these groups, individuals and links. CBSE has said that people and media should not believe such fake rumors for any information of CBSE and only check announcements on the official website of the board.

Let us tell you that due to the havoc of the Coronavirus, CBSE postponed the high school and intermediate board examinations. A few days ago, the fake notice of CBSE was going viral on social media. CBSE’s PRO had said that the notice for examinations starting on April 22 on social media is fake.