Home Education CBSE Update: Board will be strict on giving false information of CBSE...
EducationExamResult

CBSE Update: Board will be strict on giving false information of CBSE exam on social media, FIR on giving false news

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

The Central Board of Secondary Education has taken a tough stance against those giving fake or false news related to the CBSE exam on social media. CBSE has issued a notification saying that the CBSE board exam, assessment, pass criteria, fake news are going on in the social media. Due to this, students and their parents are getting the wrong information.

Regarding this, CBSE has said that the board has taken strict action on fake news and FIRs have been registered under the IT Act on these groups, individuals and links. CBSE has said that people and media should not believe such fake rumors for any information of CBSE and only check announcements on the official website of the board.

Also Read:   Struggling with Student Loans? Here's how you get out

Let us tell you that due to the havoc of the Coronavirus, CBSE postponed the high school and intermediate board examinations. A few days ago, the fake notice of CBSE was going viral on social media. CBSE’s PRO had said that the notice for examinations starting on April 22 on social media is fake.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 (When will be announced) BSEB Matric Result 2020 at biharboard.online
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

CBSE Update: Board will be strict on giving false information of CBSE exam on social media, FIR on giving false news

Education Vikash Kumar -
The Central Board of Secondary Education has taken a tough stance against those giving fake or false news related to the CBSE exam on...
Read more

CBSE Board 10th & 12th Result 2020 update: Know how long CBSE will release board results

Education Vikash Kumar -
CBSE board 10th and 12th exams and result date 2020: Most of the CBSE board exams are over, but students of 10th and 12th...
Read more

Google Pixel Buds 2 release date might be as soon

Technology Vikash Kumar -
In mid-February, B&H Photo briefly put up Google's forthcoming Pixel Buds two for pre-order, and just a few days before, another listing for the...
Read more

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Has CBSE 10th and 12th examinations been canceled? Know the truth

Education Vikash Kumar -
New Delhi: CBSE Board Exam 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday reiterated that due to the thriving conditions in the country...
Read more

Bihar Board Matric Exam result 2020: It may take some time to get the results of Bihar Board Matriculation Results 2020

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Bihar Board Matric Exam result 2020: The result of Bihar Board Matriculation Results 2020 may take some time to come. The reason for this...
Read more

‘Frontier season 4’ latest updates, cast, storyline and much more

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
Among those key exhibits on Netflix, Frontier is in an uncertain renewal standing. The current is co-produced by Discovery and Netflix Canada. It seems...
Read more

‘Black Summer season 2’ : Is it confirmed? Release date, cast, plot and other latest details

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Horror fans have been adoring Black Summer, Netflix series, featuring Justin Chu Cary and Jaime King. Indeed, even the legend of the class that's...
Read more

Google Pixel Buds 2 might Coming arrive in April

Technology Vikash Kumar -
If you have been waiting for Google to release an updated set of its Pixel Buds smart earbuds then you might be in luck,...
Read more

TCL 10 hands-on With cheap yet well-equipped televisions : A brand new 5G smartphone challenger approaches

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Last September we have our first look at the TCL Plex -- the first smartphone in the Chinese tech manufacturer famous for its cheap...
Read more

Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Is There Trailer Out?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Based on Aneko Yusagi released by the Media Factory featuring the examples by Seira Minami's book collection, Rising of the Shield Hero is a...
Read more
© World Top Trend