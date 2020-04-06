CBSE Result 2020: When will the 9th and 11th results come, the Education Department replied

Home Education CBSE Result 2020: When will the 9th and 11th results come, the...
By- Vikash Kumar
CBSE 9th Result 2020: With the release of 9th and 11th Result (CBSE 11th Result 2020) due to lockdown, examinations of many classes have also been postponed but information regarding 9th and 11th result are coming out. Delhi Education Department Director Binay Bhushan told the live session that the results of 9th and 11th will be released within 3 to 3 days of the end of the lockdown.

The answer is given on the student’s question

This live session was organized by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Director of Education Department of Delhi Binay Bhushan. In this, a student had asked whether ‘9th and 11th examinations could not be held due to the lockdown, will they happen again.’ Education director Binay Bhushan said that ‘Only a few papers of 9th and 11th were left. However, following the decision of CBSE, we will declare the result within a few days of the lockdown removal after April 14 under the promotion policy. ‘

How will be decided in the result

The average marks of the number of papers the students have given so far will be calculated as well as the internal assessment marks will also be added to it. Results are to be released based on internal assessment and project work, so it will not take much time to declare this result.

CBSE had decided

Let us know that when many boards of the country were announcing 9th and 11th students without paper promotion, then CBSE also decided that under promotion policy, students of 9th and 11th will be sent to the next class without paper. Earlier in Delhi, the students of classes 1-8 in Delhi have already been promoted to the next class.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

