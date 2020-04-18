Home Education CBSE Result 2020 Date: Check the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results...
EducationResult

CBSE Result 2020 Date: Check the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2020 date and time here

By- Vikash Kumar
CBSE Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 board outcomes 2020 will be announced by May end only if the board exam has over from April. According to reports, the CBSE Result 2020 will probably be published by May 20. The CBSE is to launch the examination dates of Class 12 board evaluation and Class 10. Each of the CBSE board pupils is advised to keep a close eye on the official site (CBSE.nic.in) of this board for the newest updates on outcomes.

On March 18, the board postponed the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board examinations 2020 in India outbreak because of Coronavirus. CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2020 and the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020 scheduled to be held to March 31, 2020, between March 19, 2020, will be conducted following the lockdown.

CBSE Board Exam 2020 postponed in riot hit Delhi:

The CBSE declared the schedule of courses 10 and 12 examinations that were postponed in northeast Delhi in light of the violence Before this month. “The assessments in the region for course 12 will start on March 31 and finish on April 14, while examinations for course 10 will start on March 21 and finish on March 30,” a senior board.
As of this moment of the board, tests are postponed epidemic.

CBSE, NCERT, NTA to create new academic calendars:

The Human Resource Development Ministry (HRD) Ministry has led CBSE, NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling) and NTA (National Testing Agency) to operate on a revised program of assessments due to the present Coronavirus lockdown that has essentially make the CBSE board exams and all entrance examinations and recruiting exams to be postponed. As an ANI report, the ministry stated that NCERT and the bodies must draft alternative calendars per.

How to check CBSE Result 2020 online

  • Go to the official CBSE Board websites– cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in
  • On the homepage of CBSE, click on ‘Click for CBSE Results’
  • Under the CBSE results section, click on the link– CBSE Class 10 Results or CBSE Class 12 Result
  • Enter roll number and click on submit
  • Class 10 CBSE Board Results will be displayed on your screen. Download for your future use

Vikash Kumar
